The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
GOVERNMENT DEBT
Italy offers 1.5-2.5 billion euros of zero-coupon bonds at
auction on Thursday.
The Treasury decided not to offer inflation-linked bonds at
the sale and held an exchange auction on Wednesday to buy back
linkers due to a Moody's downgrade which is pushing these bonds
out of some bond indexes and forcing some investors to sell.
The Treasury announced on Wednesday it would sell up to 5.5
billion euros in five- and 10-year bonds on Monday.
Credit ratings agency Egan-Jones on Wednesday cut Italy's
sovereign rating to CCC-plus from B-plus, citing the country's
stumbling regional governments, ailing bank sector and pressured
economy.
Sicily will delay paying salaries to regional
parliamentarians and postpone payouts to pensioners until the
southern region, a focus of Italy's financial crisis, receives
money promised by central government in Rome.
* MEDIASET
Its Mediaset Espana unit said fist-half net profit
more than halved to 37.6 million euros from 81.5 million a year
earlier.
GENERALI
JP Morgan cut its price target on the stock to 11 euros from
13 euros. Rating "neutral."
* TERNA
Citigroup cuts its price target on the stock to 2.80 from
3.10 euros. Rating "neutral."
HERA, ACEGAS APS
The Italian utility will merge with smaller peer AcegasAps
as it seeks to grow in the rich north east of the country and
consolidate its position as Italy's second-biggest regional
player.
AMPLIFON
The Italian hearing aid group said it expected results in the
second half of the year to improve as Asian and U.S. markets
continued to grow and a sales slump in the Netherlands eased.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Following a complaint by Fastweb and Vodafone, the
European Commission is looking into whether an accord the
telecoms group signed with Italy's Trento province to build a
fibre-optic network violates state-aid rules, several newspapers
reported.
* CAMFIN
The holding controlling Italian tyre-maker Pirelli
is in talks with 12 banks to renegotiate its debt, la Repubblica
reported. The favoured option is the launch of a bond
convertible into Pirelli shares for which a 6 percent stake in
Pirelli which is not tied to a shareholder pact would be used.
Among companies reporting on Thursday:
Lottomatica H1, Confcall
Luxottica H1, Confcall
Pirelli & C. H1
Ansaldo STS H1
