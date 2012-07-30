The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
GLOBAL MARKETS, EUROZONE
Growing investor expectations of European Central Bank
action to tackle high borrowing costs fuelled a rally of stock
markets on Friday, while bond yields dipped in Spain and Italy.
The euro rose to a three-week high against the U.S. dollar
before paring gains due to uncertainty about the specific action
to be taken. Oil futures and metal prices also advanced.
German econmin warns against ECB bond buying-press
German finmin-no room for concessions for Greece
Greek leaders agree bulk of austerity cuts-source
Italy business lobby sees need for euro bank union
ITALY BOND AUCTION
Expectations of bolder moves to counter the euro zone's debt
crisis are set to help Italy sell up to 5.5 billion euros in
bonds at an auction on Monday where benchmark 10-year yields
will be closely watched as a barometer of market stress.
SHORT SELLING BAN
Italy's stock market regulator Consob has extended until
Sept. 14 a short-selling ban on banking and insurance stocks to
discourage speculative trading.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Shareholders are mulling possible changes in the bank's
governance rules that would give CEO Enrico Cucchiani more
powers and cut minority investors' presence in its supervisory
board, La Stampa said on Sunday in an unsourced report.
MONTE DEI PASCHI
Popolare di Spoleto's major shareholder will find a buyer
for Monte dei Paschi's 26 percent stake in the bank within six
months, it said in a statement on Friday, after the Siena-based
lender quit their shareholder pact. Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Saturday that as part of previously set parameters, Monte dei
Paschi would be paid 73 million euros for the stake.
IMPREGILO
Investor Gavio is preparing a legal action against a July
AGM vote that gave rival Salini control on the board of Italy's
biggest builder, Il Sole 24 ore said in an unsourced report on
Sunday.
TOD'S
The luxury shoemaker will give bonuses worth over 2 million
euros to 1,400 employees and their families to help them through
the recession, the company said on Friday.
SMALL AND MID CAPS
GABETTI
Creditor banks of the troubled real estate company have
agreed to a restructuring plan in an deal expected to be
finalised by Aug. 4, it said in a statement on Friday. The deal
is subordinated on a 26 million-euro reserved capital hike.
THE FOLLOWING COMPANIES PUBLISH RESULTS:
EDISON H1
SAIPEM H1
