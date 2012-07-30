The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
GLOBAL MARKETS, EUROZONE
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti will do everything to protect the euro zone and
swiftly implement measures agreed by European leaders in June,
their governments said in a statement on Sunday.
Over the past couple of years, Europe has muddled through a
long series of crunch moments in its debt crisis, but this
September is shaping up as a "make-or-break" month as
policymakers run desperately short of options to save the common
currency.
Political leaders in Greece have agreed on most of the
austerity measures demanded by its creditors and are now eyeing
pension and wage cuts to find the final 1.5 billion euros of
savings still needed, a source close to the talks said on
Sunday.
ITALY BOND AUCTION
Expectations of bolder moves to counter the euro zone's debt
crisis are set to help Italy sell up to 5.5 billion euros in
bonds at an auction on Monday where benchmark 10-year yields
will be closely watched as a barometer of market stress.
SHORT SELLING BAN
Italy's stock market regulator Consob has extended until
September 14 a short-selling ban on banking and insurance stocks
to discourage speculative trading.
* FIAT
U.S. affiliate Chrysler is set to release quarterly results
later on Monday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Shareholders are mulling possible changes in the bank's
governance rules that would give CEO Enrico Cucchiani more
powers and cut minority investors' presence in its supervisory
board, La Stampa said on Sunday in an unsourced report.
MONTE DEI PASCHI
Popolare di Spoleto's major shareholder will find a buyer
for Monte dei Paschi's 26 percent stake in the bank within six
months, it said in a statement on Friday, after the Siena-based
lender quit their shareholder pact. Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Saturday that as part of previously set parameters, Monte dei
Paschi would be paid 73 million euros for the stake.
IMPREGILO
Investor Gavio is preparing a legal action against a July
AGM vote that gave rival Salini control on the board of Italy's
biggest builder, Il Sole 24 ore said in an unsourced report on
Sunday.
TOD'S
The luxury shoemaker will give bonuses worth over 2 million
euros to 1,400 employees and their families to help them through
the recession, the company said on Friday.
EDISON
Italian market regulator Consob has rejected a request by
Edison shareholder Carlo Tassara that the price of a bid on
Edison's minorities by French power giant EDF should be
raised.
A2A
Italian energy company A2A received a binding offer
from New-york listed KKR global infrastructure for full control
of A2A Coriance sas, the company said in a statement on Monday.
GABETTI
Creditor banks of the troubled real estate company have
agreed to a restructuring plan in an deal expected to be
finalised by Aug. 4, it said in a statement on Friday. The deal
is subordinated on a 26 million-euro reserved capital hike.
THE FOLLOWING COMPANIES PUBLISH RESULTS:
EDISON H1
SAIPEM H1
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY
Date GMT City Event
---------------------------------------------------------------
30/07 ROME Treasury sells 5.5 billion euros BTPs (fixed
rate bonds) and
CCTeu (Euribor-linked floating rate bonds).
Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
