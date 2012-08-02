The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
All eyes are on European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi, who speaks at a press conference on Thursday after a
meeting of the interest-rate setting governing council. Last
week the ECB head pledged to do whatever necessary to defend the
single currency, so expectations of bold policy action -
possibly including purchases of Italian and Spanish government
bonds - are high.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday
European leaders were weighing joint intervention by the ECB and
the euro zone's rescue funds to stem rising borrowing costs for
vulnerable euro zone countries. He will meet Spain's Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy on Thursday.
Late on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve stopped short of
offering new monetary stimulus even as it signalled further bond
buys could be in store to help the U.S. economy recovery.[ID:
nL2E8J10MO]
MEDIOBANCA
Chief Executive Alberto Nagel is under investigation for not
meeting regulator demands in its work in vetting the planned
merger of insurer Unipol and troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, his
lawyer said on Wednesday. Nagel reiterated in a statement he had
never stipulated a pact with the Ligresti family.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The telecoms group reassured on the sustainability of its
dividend policy and debt-cutting targets after posting a 1.6
percent drop in first-half core profit, as a recession in its
home market and cooling growth in Brazil weighed.
* TENARIS
The world's biggest producer of seamless steel pipes for the
energy industry said on Wednesday second-quarter net income
surged 51 percent from a year earlier to a higher-than-expected
$460.2 million.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
The company said on Wednesday that its 1 billion capital
increase, part of a planned merger with peer Unipol,
had been 68.3 percent subscribed.
Unipol said its capital increase was 72.9 percent
subscribed.
Separately, private equity funds Sator and Palladio said
they had withdrawn their offer for Fondiaria because
incompatible with the finalisation of Fondiaria's capital hike.
FIAT
Fiat said on Wednesday it could not give
indications on future investments because of the international
economic crisis and the slump in the European car market.
Fiat, which also runs Chrysler, said in a statement after
meeting unions in Turin it would provide information on products
and plants with its third quarter results.
According Italy's Transport Ministry, new car sales fell
overall 21.39 percent in July from the same month a year ago to
108,826 vehicles. Fiat's market share fell slightly to 30.4
percent in July, from 30.7 percent in June.
* GENERALI
As expected, the insurer's board formally appointed Mario
Greco as its new CEO on Wednesday.
* PIRELLI
UBS starts with buy rating and eur 10 price target
* DIASORIN
Berenberg raises to buy from hold, increasing its price
target to eur 28 from eur 24
* ING RATING CHANGEDS ON BANK STOCKS
ING cuts Intesa Sanpaolo to hold from buy
ING starts UBI Banca with sell
ING cuts Intesa Sanpaolo price target to eur 1.10
ING cuts UniCredit price target to eur 3
ING cuts Monte Paschi price target to eur 0.15
THE FOLLOWING COMPANIES PUBLISH RESULTS:
GENERALI H1
TELECOM ITALIA H1
ENEL H1
FONDIARIA-SAI H1
SAFILO H1
Main currency report:...............................