EURO ZONE CRISIS
The European Central Bank indicated on Thursday it may again
start buying government bonds to reduce crippling Spanish and
Italian borrowing costs but the conditions it set and the
dissenting voice of its key German member disappointed markets.
Spain and Italy said on Thursday it was premature to say if
they will seek the activation of EU mechanisms to buy their debt
and bring down their borrowing costs.
FONDIARIA-SAI
Italian prosecutors are investigating Fondiaria-SAI SpA over
alleged accounting irregularities in 2008-2011, the latest probe
into the troubled group which is merging with peer Unipol
to create Italy's No. 2 insurer.
ENEL
Italy's biggest utility is committed to expansion in Latin
America after a capital increase at Chilean unit Enersis, as it
presses ahead with streamlining operations in the area to help
offset flagging growth in its home market.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia sought to reassure investors that it would
achieve its debt-reduction targets without further dividend cuts
after first-half core earnings were hit by recession in its home
market and weaker growth in Brazil.
Brazil lifted a partial ban on new sales of mobile phone
plans on Thursday, but warned it would remain vigilant to ensure
operators fulfill investments to improve overburdened networks
and poor customer service.
* The company's executive chairman Franco Bernabe said in an
interview in Il Sole 24 Ore regulatory clarity was needed before
thinking about unbundling by end year. He said there will be no
M&A operations in the second half.
UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO
The two banks present Q2 results on Friday
* FIAT
CISL trade union secretary said Fiat head Sergio Marchionne
confirmed in a meeting on Wednesday no plants in Italy are at
risk, La Stampa said.
* ATLANTIA
The highway operator is working with UniCredit, Banca IMI
and BNP Paribas on plans to launch a retail bond worth 1 billion
euros, Il Mondo said. The issue could be launched in November,
it said.
SAFILO
The eyewear maker profits dropped 26 percent in the
second-quarter to 9.6 million euros, in line with the group's
expectations, as the phasing out of its contract with fashion
house Armani and a stronger dollar dragged on profitability.
* YOOX
Yoox and France's PPR signed a joint venture
agreement on Friday following the memo of understanding signed
back in May. PPR will own 51 percent of the new company which
will manage mono-brand online stores in collaboration with
several PPR luxury brands.
03/08 Edison BID
Mandatory takeover offer by Transalpina di Energia Srl, owned
by EDF, ends.
03/08 Intesa Sanpaolo H1
03/08 Premafin Finanziaria H1
03/08 UniCredit H1
03/08 0930 Campari Group H1
