The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EUROZONE CRISIS
Italy does not at the moment need to ask the euro zone's
rescue funds to buy its government bonds in the markets to bring
down borrowing costs, according to Bank of Italy Governor
Ignazio Visco and Cabinet Undersecretary Antonio Catricala.
According to Visco, who sits on the European Central Bank's
governing council, the economic situation in Italy and in the
euro zone remains so difficult that a "looser monetary policy
can be envisaged in the coming months".
Separately, Prime Minister Mario Monti told German weekly
Der Spiegel on Sunday that what he needed from Germany and the
EU was moral support, not financial help, and added that he was
concerned about growing anti-euro, anti-German and anti-EU
sentiment in the parliament in Rome.
In Athens, inspectors from the International Monetary Fund,
the European Commission and the European Central Bank - known as
the troika - concluded a visit to Greece on Sunday saying the
talks with the new coalition government were productive. Greek
authorities pledged to detail 11.5 billion euros of cuts by
September.
MILAN BOURSE
After Hours trading closed.
FIAT
The Italian government is waiting for the carmaker to make
clear its objectives and its investment plan for the country,
Industry minister Corrado Passera said on Sunday in an
interview. He did not comment on potential interest from
Germany's Volkswagen for Fiat brand Alfa Romeo, but
acknowledged that the Italian automotive sector could be
attractive for foreign investors.
MONTE DEI PASCHI, UBI, CARIGE
Standard & Poor's on Friday downgraded a broad swath of
Italian banks, citing worries that the recession in the euro
zone's third-largest economy could mean mounting losses for the
country's lenders. Among the banks cut were giant Monte dei
Paschi di Siena SpA. The bank stayed within the
investment grade category - but only barely, slipping to
BBB-minus from BBB.
Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa, Italy's fifth-largest bank,
was cut to BBB from BBB-plus. Banca Carige SpA lost
its BBB-minus investment grade rating in a cut to BB-plus.
Other banks' ratings were affirmed, including Mediobanca SpA
, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and UniCredit SpA
at BBB-plus, all still investment
grade.
MEDIOBANCA
UniCredit's CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Friday
he did not see any particular tension among the shareholders of
top investment bank Mediobanca, whose head is being investigated
for obstructing regulators.
ENEL
Chile's market regulator said on Friday it sees a conflict
of interest in a planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion
by the Chilean affiliate of Enel's Spanish power unit Endesa,
and imposed conditions on the operation.
EDISON
The power producer is set to be delisted after French energy
group EDF raised its stake in the company to 98 percent on
Friday, following a mandatory bid.
COMPANIES THAT WILL RELEASE RESULTS:
ERG H1
