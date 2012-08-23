The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.



EURO ZONE CRISIS

Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker kept alive Greek hopes of winning more time to push through austerity cuts but warned the country was staring at its "last chance" to avoid bankruptcy.

European stocks fell on Wednesday, further retreating from 13-month highs hit earlier this week, as investors awaited details on the European Central Bank's plan to buy Spanish and Italian debt before further increasing their exposure to equities.

The euro surged to a fresh seven-week high on Wednesday after minutes from the most recent U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed a willingness to deliver more monetary stimulus, "fairly soon," unless the economy improves considerably.

MONTE DEI PASCHI SIENA *The chairman of the foundation which holds 36.3 percent of MPS said on Wednesday a diversification of its assets was not necessarily a remote prospect and will have to be considered carefully, although it could not be carried out in the very short term, several newspapers reported.

La Stampa said the foundation could sell another 5-6 percent holding in the bank by the end of the year but was aiming for a price of between 0.3 euros to 0.7 euros per share. Corriere della Sera said MPS Chairman Alessandro Profumo would prefer a financial partner to buy into the capital increase due by 2015, while CEO Fabrizio Viola favours a sovereign fund.

Is the summer silly season getting to Monte dei Paschi shareholders? A bank in line for a government bailout should see its shares tank. Yet in the last week, those of Italy's third-largest lender have risen over 30 percent.

FIAT

*Il Giornale says that Fiat could rent some production lines of the Pomigliano plant to Mazda Motor Corp, with whom it has an industrial partnership.

A2A

*Edipower's assets have been wirtten down for 1.31 billion euros, resulting in a 2011 loss of 739 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

