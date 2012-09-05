The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE CRISIS

France and Italy piled more pressure on the European Central Bank on Tuesday to agree steps this week to reduce crippling borrowing costs for southern euro zone states.

Bank to bank lending rates hit new record lows on Tuesday only days before the European Central bank meets, suggesting many are expecting it to cut interest rates in an effort to help an economy stuck in a three-year old debt crisis.

Unless the European Central Bank sets no limits on its purchases of government bonds to lower struggling countries' borrowing costs, some investors may see any intervention as a chance to sell, threatening the success of the bank's plan.

MEDIOBANCA

Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel is expected to win backing from a majority of board members at a key meeting on Wednesday, despite facing a judicial probe into allegedly obstructing regulators over a controversial merger deal in Italy.

Management has begun sounding out some institutional investors, mainly Italian, to see if they are interested in buying part of a 3.2 percent stake in Generali that the bank is expected to sell to take its stake in the insurer to around 10 percent, MF said without citing sources. Any decision however would have to wait till late this year early next, it said.

FIAT

The Italian carmaker plans to unveil its 500L model in the U.S. market at the Detroit car show in January 2013 and to launch production in Serbia the following month, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.

Chrysler sales were 148,472 vehicles, which the company said showed its best performance for August since 2007. Chrysler is managed and majority-owned by Fiat.

SNAM

Snam is preparing another bond issue as part of its plans to separate from parent Eni and could announce a placement on Wednesday, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

LUXOTTICA

Talks to sell the group's US asset Sears Optical are in an advanced stage, Il Sole 24 Ore said. US company US Optical could be the buyer, the paper said.

* FINMECCANICA

The group is studying counter moves to limit the risk of automatic cuts to US defence spending which would be triggered if the US Congress did not approve the budget, MF said.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The group said on Tuesday it had no information explaining the recent rally of its shares.

It reiterated the group had just started preparing a development plan to restore profitability and had no updates. It said the finalisation of the sale of Flammarion to Gallimard's owner Madrigall is expected on Wednesday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................