The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Spain is ready to request a euro zone bailout for its public finances as early as next weekend but Germany has signalled that it should hold off, European officials said on Monday.

FIAT

New car sales in recessionary Italy plunged 25.7 percent in September from the same month a year ago to 109,178 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Monday.

Brazilian auto sales plunged 31 percent in September from a record-breaking August, an industry group said on Monday, as the effect of extended tax breaks waned on consumers.

FINMECCANICA

Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica has received an expression of interest for its AnsaldoEnergia unit from state-backed Fondo Strategico Italiano, two sources close to the matter said on Monday, confirming weekend reports.

Finmeccanica said on Monday its AnsaldoBreda unit had won a contract worth 210 million euros to supply 30 metro trains for the Milan underground system.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The main shareholder of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday it had sold on the market a 1.41 percent stake in the world's oldest bank.

The bank said on Monday it had ended the procedure for reorganising the group without reaching an agreement with the trade unions.

PIRELLI, CAMFIN

Contacts have been made with Italian and foreign investors interested in taking a stake in tyre maker Pirelli's main shareholder, Camfin, though nothing concrete is on the table, a holding company of the Pirelli chairman said on Monday.

ENI

U.S. oil firm ConocoPhillips is ready to sell its stake in Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield, and the Central Asian nation is eager to acquire this share, senior Kazakh officials said on Tuesday. Lyazzat Kiinov, the head of Kazakh state oil company KazMunaiGas, said the firm was "displaying interest" in buying the stake of ConocoPhillips. He did not elaborate. Stakes similar to that of KazMunaiGas in the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), the consortium developing Kashagan, are held by ENI, ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and French energy company Total. Japan's Inpex has 7.56 percent.

