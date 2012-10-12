The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO ZONE CRISIS
The euro zone's rescue fund, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), should be rapidly given the possibility to
recapitalise banks directly as soon as a new system of bank
supervision is in place, Italy's Prime Minister said on
Thursday.
The governor of Lombardy refused to resign over a widening
graft scandal on Thursday but said he would appoint a new
government for Italy's wealthiest and most populous region,
adding to political disarray six months from general elections.
* FINMECCANICA
The defence group mulls a possible tie-up with Thales
and will present a project on this at a meeting with
the government on Oct. 16, MF says without quoting sources.
ENI
Italian oil and gas group Eni expects its operations in
Africa, including its jumbo find in Mozambique, to underpin
long-term growth as it presses ahead with plans to shift its
focus to exploration and production.
CAMFIN PIRELLI
The board of the holding approved on Thursday the issueance
of five-year convertible bonds in Pirelli shares for up 150
million euros to reimbourse 132.4 million euros of maturing debt
and support financial interventions for Prelios.
PRELIOS
Loss-making property manager Prelios has chosen Italian
consortium Feidos over U.S. fund Fortress for exclusive
talks on a rescue deal.
UNIPOL
Italian insurer Unipol has lodged an appeal against
conditions laid down by the country's competition watchdog to
clear its planned takeover of peer Fondiaria-SAI to
create Italy's No.2 player.
GEOX
The shoemaker has signed a partnership agreement with
distributor RI Qing in China as part of its international
expansion plans, the company said in an emailed statement on
Thursday.
Geox said it plans to open 100 stores in Beijing an Shanghai
by 2016, and 30 stores in Hong Kong and Macau by 2014.
* CAMFIN, PIRELLI
Italian holding company Cafmin, which controls
tyremaker Pirelli, said on Friday it launched a
fixed-rate 150 million euro ($194.14 million) bond convertible
into 5.85 percent of Pirelli shares.
* IMPREGILO
The Italian cabinet is set to decide next week whether to
pay a 300 million euro reimbursement to Impregilo for cancelling
the building of a planned bridge over the Messina Streit, Il
Sole 24 Ore reports.
CELL THERAPEUTICS
Company says has closed proposed public offering preferred
shares worth $60 million. Net proceeds after fees and
commissions will be $55.6 million.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................