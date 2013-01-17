The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Debt-laden Telecom Italia has failed to attract improved bids for its majority stake in unprofitable Telecom Italia Media TV unit, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday, raising the prospect of a sale not going ahead.

Telecom Italia's board meets on Thursday to discuss the sale.

* Telecom Italia could be forced to raise capital for its TV unit if it fails to sell it, La Repubblica reported on Thursday.

* Italian private equity funds Clessidra and Equinox have presented an offer to buy Telecom Italia Media through a takeover bid, Il Sole24 Ore reported on Thursday.

FINMECCANICA

South Korean conglomerate Samsung is doing due diligence on Finmeccanica's AnsaldoEnergia unit, Il Corriere reported on Thursday. Binding offers for the unit are expected by next Wednesday, the paper said.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest lender by assets Unicredit launched its first bond denominated in Singapore dollars on Wednesday, making its debut on Asian capital markets.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank said 87 percent of demand for its 1 billion euro 12-year benchmark covered bond came from institutional foreign investors. Total demand was 3.5 billion euros.

* SNAM, TOTAL

A consortium including Snam is one of two consortia left in the race for the TIGF gas network of France's Total , MF said.

* FIAT

The Italian car maker could reach a deal with labour unions on wages on Thursday, Il Sole24 Ore reported.

