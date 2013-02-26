The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ITALY ELECTIONS

Italy faced political deadlock on Tuesday after a stunning election that saw the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement of comic Beppe Grillo become the strongest party in the country but left no group with a clear majority in parliament.

MARKET REACTION

Italian BTP futures were down almost 3 percent in early trade after inconclusive elections left Italy facing political deadlock and rekindled concern the euro zone debt crisis could once again flare up.

European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Tuesday as a parliamentary deadlock in Italy threatened to blow Europe's largest debtor off the reform path and rocked global markets.

BOT AUCTION

Italy offers on Tuesday 8.75 billion euros of six-month bills compared, with redemptions totalling 10.2 billion euros.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The 3 billion euro hybrid bond has not been frozen as the group waits for better markets, the incumbent's executive chairman Franco Bernabe told Corriere della Sera.

BANCA CARIGE

The Italian mid-sized bank said on Monday it would sell non-strategic assets and carry out a capital increase as it needed to strengthen its capital base by 800 million euros ($1.06 billion).

ALITALIA

Airline's chief executive quits after only a year in job as the company reports a net loss of 280 million euros for 2012.

MEDIOBANCA

The investment bank releases first-half results, with an anlyst conference call due at 1600 GMT.

GEMINA, ATLANTIA

The board of Gemina meets to discuss a report by adviser Bain & Company on the planned merger with Atlantia.

