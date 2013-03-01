The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ITALY POLITICS * Italy's centre-left will not form any grand coalition with Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right group after inconclusive parliamentary elections earlier this week, left-wing leader Pier Luigi Bersani said in an interview on Friday.

Italy's electoral earthquake seems to have condemned the country to the thing it needs least - a short-term government and new elections in as little as six months or a year.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is under investigation on suspicion of bribing a senator to change sides in parliament, deepening the legal troubles of one of the key players in the country's post-election deadlock.

FIAT

Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of both Fiat and its majority-owned Chrysler Group LLC unit, said he sees a 50 percent chance that Chrysler will go public but would prefer that it be fully merged with Fiat.

The carmaker has started final talks with unions over the renewal of the labor contract, a union official said on Thursday.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, TELECOM ITALIA

Italian private equity fund Clessidra will present a new offer for Telecom Italia Media on Thursday even as it continues preliminary talks with entrepreneur Diego Della Valle for a joint bid, a source close to the matter said.

* A binding offer for TI Media's flagship TV station La7 arrived on Thursday from Italian publisher Guido Veneziani, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

PARMALAT

Italian prosecutors have asked for the board of Parmalat to be removed and its $900 million acquisition of a U.S. dairy group last year to be cancelled. A decision by the court is expected on Friday.

* SNAM

The group's main shareholder CDP presented the slate of candidates for election to the board at March's shareholder meeting. The list includes current CEO Carlo Malacarne.

LUXOTTICA

Luxottica is considering buying small and mid-sized retail businesses this year in Latin America and Asia, growing markets for its fashion sunglasses, its chief executive told Reuters.

MONDADORI

Italian publisher Mondadori said on Thursday its chief executive Maurizio Costa will step down and will be replaced by Ernesto Mauri, who was promoted to improve revenue at the group's magazine unit in a management shakeup in November.

