The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia posted a 2012 net loss of 1.6 billion euros on Thursday because of a noncash writedown on past deals, and said it will pay a 2012 dividend of 0.02 euros per ordinary share.

ITALIAN POLITICS

An Italian court sentenced ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday to one year in jail over the publication by his family's newspaper of a transcript of a leaked wiretap connected to a banking scandal in 2006.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

Prosecutors began investigating the apparent suicide of the spokesman of Monte Paschi di Siena, the Italian bank subject to a corruption probe, and a judicial source said an autopsy would be done to dispel any doubt about how he died.

AUTOGRILL

The board of the restaurant chain has decided it will not propose the payment of a dividend for the group's 2012 results, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday.

* ERG

Italian energy group ERG said on Friday its core earnings in the fourth quarter more than doubled thanks to a remix of its business portfolio including a lower exposure to refining.

GEMINA

The holding company said on Thursday that Standard & Poor's upgraded the long-term credit rating for its Rome airport operator ADR to BBB- from BB+.

FIAT

U.S. carmaker Chrysler has asked banks to pitch next month for a mandate to run a potential public listing of its shares, four sources said, as parent Fiat wrangles with minority shareholder VEBA over a possible buyout.

