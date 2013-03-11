The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy.

ITALY DEBT

Ratings agency Fitch added to Italy's mounting problems on Friday by cutting its credit rating due to the political uncertainty after last week's election, deep recession and rising debt.

* BTP futures contracts opened down 77 ticks at 108.60 following the downgrade.

ITALY POLITICS

Beppe Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Sunday it wanted to lead Italy's next government following last month's inconclusive election and reiterated that it would not agree to an alliance with any other party.

DERIVATIVES ACCOUNTING

Italian financial regulators on Friday asked companies to carefully observe accounting rules concerning complex derivative trades known as "term structured repo" deals.

MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

The fax marked 'confidential' gave the chairman clear advice: the questions he would field and, most important of all, the answers he would need. Special Report on Monte Paschi.

*IMPREGILO

The construction company posted net profit of 601 million euros in 2012, a jump from the previous year thanks to gains from the sale of a stake in Brazil's Ecorodovias. The company backed a takeover offer by Salini, which controls Impregilo's board.

*PIRELLI

Company to publish FY results.

ATLANTIA, GEMINA

The company has agreed to buy Gemina in an all-share deal to create one of the biggest European motorway and airport groups with businesses in Italy and Latin America. Under the deal, Atlantia will issue 1 new share for every 9 Gemina shares.

The first aim of Atlantia after the merger is to grow more abroad, in Chile and Brazil, its CEO Giovanni Castellucci said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday. The new group will bid for airport concessions in Chile's Santiago and Brazil's Belo Horizonte, he said.

SNAM, ENI

Gas flows from Libya into Italy have gradually resumed and should return to normal levels by the end of the week after being disrupted by fighting, the chairman of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday.

Gas flows from Libya into Italy were gradually resuming on Saturday after being halted for about a week following armed skirmishes, a spokesman for Italian gas grid operator Snam said.

CIR

The group's energy unit Sorgenia will post a net loss in 2012 that will reflect impairment tests on some of its assets, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Businessman Alfredo Bernardini De Pace has presented an offer to buy the 10 magazines that RCS is selling to help cut debt, a source close to the matter said.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

Fondiaria chairman Fabio Cercchiai told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday a decision by insurance regulator Ivass to suspend the timeframe for the permitting process for the planned merger of the two insurers to look into the issue of reserves and assets was simply because the regulator was a new body and wanted to check estimates made in the past.

ERG

If the group exercises its put option to sell its remaining 20 percent stake in the ISAB refinery in Sicily it could raise around 450 million euros, the group's CEO Luca Bettonte said in an interview in Milano Finanza on Saturday. 

