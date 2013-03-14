The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

*GENERALI The insurer said full-year net profit was 90 million euros after net impairments worth 1.7 billion euros, a result of CEO Mario Greco's thorough clean-up of the Italian insurer's balance sheet.

Full-year operating profit came in at 4.2 billion euros and the company proposed to pay a dividend of 0.2 euros per share, unchanged from 2011.

Generali's solvency ratio, a measure of capital strength, rose to 150 percent. The company said it expected operating profit to continue to grow in 2013.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia has priced a 750-million euros subordinated bond expiring in 2073 at a lower yield than the initial guidance.

The group is also continuing talks over a possible spin-off of its copper-wire network, its chief operating officer said on Wednesday.

Ratings agency Fitch affirmed Telecom Italia at BBB, outlook negative.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, DADA

The heavily-indebted Italian publisher on Wednesday took a step towards the possible sale of its majority stake in Internet company Dada, by asking it to allow potential bidders access to its data room for a due diligence.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday damage claims filed by the Tuscan lender over a derivative trade were "entirely without merit", vowing to defend itself vigorously.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The mid-sized regional lender said problematic loans had risen by 20 percent in 2012 and provisions for loan losses were also significantly higher.

TOD'S

Italian luxury goods maker Tod's SpA raised its dividend to 2.70 euros per share after 2012 net profit rose 7.8 percent to 145.5 million euros, driven by growing sales of its leather bags and shoes in Asia and the United States.

IMPREGILO

Market regulator Consob has approved a takeover offer by family-owned group Salini for builder Impregilo, Salini said in a statement on Wednesday. The bid will start on March 18 and will end on April 12.

FIAT

The Serbian unit of Fiat plans to produce between 110,000 and 160,000 of its new 500L family of compact cars for the Italian firm's markets in Europe and the United States this year, a key boost for Serbian exports, the head of the factory said on Wednesday.

ENI

Venezuela, along with its Italian partner, has started production in the Orinoco crude belt in Venezuela, and output will begin soon at joint ventures with Chevron and companies from China and Vietnam, Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Wednesday.

Eni presents its new business strategy on Thursday.

