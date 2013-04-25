The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday. Borsa Italiana After Hours trading closed.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY POLITICS

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano on Wednesday asked centre-left politician Enrico Letta to form a new government, signalling the end of a damaging two-month stalemate since elections in the euro zone's third largest economy in February.

Months of paralysing political deadlock seem close to an end in Italy with a new government possible by early next week, but there are many questions over how long the stability can last.

A rally that has pushed Italy's long-term borrowing costs to their lowest since late 2010 is seen continuing if the newly-designated prime minister can form a government and revive the reform agenda put on hold at the end of 2012.

Italian bonds came under selling pressure on Wednesday but analysts said the move was merely a correction and the debt should remain supported by ample central bank liquidity.

ENI

Italian oil and gas giant Eni stuck to its growth forecast for the year after production fell almost 5 percent in the first quarter due to disruptions in Libya and Nigeria.

MONTE PASCHI

Monte dei Paschi had to put up more than 2.8 billion euros ($3.65 billion) by way of collateral for two loss-making derivatives trades at the centre of an investigation of alleged fraud at Italy's third-biggest lender.

FINMECCANICA

The lack of progress on deleveraging and the potential impact of investigations into alleged bribery and corruption remain the key factors for the Negative Rating Watch on Finmeccanica's 'BBB-' rating, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. The EUR1.1bn of non-cash write-downs announced on Tuesday will not add further pressure to the rating, it said.

BANCA CARIGE

Italian regional lender Banca Carige is expected to raise at least 200 million euros ($260 million) from the sale of its asset management unit and its stake in a local highway company, a financial source said.

PIRELLI

Holding Camfin will propose shareholders to confirm Carlo Salvatori as a board member in Pirelli and to name Jean Paul Fitoussi and Luca Rovati

IMPREGILO

Family-owned Italian builder Salini raised its stake in larger rival Impregilo to 92 percent on the last day of its extended bid aimed at creating a global construction player.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................