POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi plans to put its labour market reform to a confidence vote in order to have the measures approved by Wednesday, when he is meeting other EU leaders in Milan to discuss growth and employment, Corriere della Sera and la Repubblica said on Monday.

Energy and Environment ministers meet in Milan; news conference with Deputy Economic Development Minister Claudio De Vincenti, Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti, EU Commissioner for the Digital Economy Guenther Oettinger (1620 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Its Brazilian unit TIM Participações has hired Banco Bradesco to analyze a potential bid for rival Grupo Oi SA OIBR3.SA, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Friday.

FCA-FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

With the landmark listing of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles less than two weeks away, CEO Sergio Marchionne has a clear criterion for success: more than half of the merged company's shares changing hands in New York instead of Milan.

UNICREDIT

A consortium comprising U.S. asset manager Fortress and Italian property group Prelios is currently in pole position to buy UniCredit's bad-loan unit, three sources close to the matter said on Friday.

GTECH, IGT

The lottery operator said on Saturday it will hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Nov. 4 to approve steps needed for the completion of its $4.7 billion buyout of U.S. slot machine maker International Game Technology.

BANCA CARIGE

The mid-sized bank said it would save more than 50 million euros a year from an accord with trade unions signed on Friday which introduces pay cuts for employees and will ensure at least 600 people retire by the end of 2018.

The banking foundation that controls 19 percent of Carige may consider cutting its stake further once the outcome of a pan-European banking review is published at the end of this month, la Repubblica A&F said on Monday, adding Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi and Genoa's Malacalza family were still seen as possible buyers.

SNAM RETE GAS <SRG.MI, TERNA

The government is preparing to take steps to sell an additional stake in Italian energy grid holding company CDP Reti by around early November with institutional investors and infrastructure funds interested in taking a share, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

WORLD DUTY FREE

The company has hired advisers to seek strategic growth opportunities and become more efficient, it said in a statement on Friday. It said that its sales in Spain rose 12.1 percent year-to-date in 2014, outperforming the 4.5 percent rise in traffic, adding it saw opportunities for growth in the U.S. market.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo told CorrierEconomia members of the Ferragamo family had no plans to sell stakes in the fashion house and had not been contacted by anyone, following an analyst report saying that France's LVMH may be interested in the Florentine shoemaker. The paper said Massimo Ferragamo had cut its holding to fund a property investment in Tuscany.

