ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q3 Deficit/GDP ratio (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases December data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

COMPANIES * BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI, UBI BANCA,

ITALIAN BANKS

The European Central Bank's banking supervisory arm has calculated specific capital requirements for Italian banks that are higher, on average, than the threshold of 7 percent for Core Tier 1 Ratio set by Basel III requirements, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

In draft proposals, the ECB is asking now to Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to comply with a minimum capital requirement of 14 percent, the paper said, adding, however, the bank could send counter-proposals to the central bank on the new requirements. For UBI Banca, the ECB is proposing a minimum capital requirement of 9.6 percent, while Italian banks should have an average Core Tier 1 Ratio of 10.5 percent, it said. * TELECOM ITALIA

The phone company's CEO has met Metroweb's head to discuss Telecom Italia bid to buy a controlling stake in the company renting out optical fibre cables in Milan, some Italian newspapers reported.

MEDIASET

Fininvest, the holding company of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and which controls Mediaset, said on Thursday it approved setting up a trust to hold part of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum, but would ask for a delay to take account of a legal appeal.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, SANTANDER

The chief executive of Spanish banking group Santander said on Thursday the euro zone's biggest bank was not interested in a potential purchase of Monte Dei Paschi di Siena. Shares in the Italian bank rose 12 percent on speculation of such interest.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank is close to reaching an agreement with Italfondiario, controlled by Fortress, over the management of non-performing loans and the agreement could be reached in March, MF said.

CAMPARI

Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended that Campari investors vote against the introduction of a multiple voting rights scheme at the drinks company, saying it would not give shareholders equal rights.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Automobile production in 2015 in Brazil will likely barely recover from a sharp plunge last year, as weak sales and exports drag on an industry quickly shedding jobs.

