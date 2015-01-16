The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Bank holds board meeting after meeting ECB supervision representatives on capital plan.

La Repubblica said Thursday's meeting with the ECB did not come up with a decision. Il Sole 24 Ore said the ECB could clear the bank's planned capital increase on Feb. 18, meaning that the recapitalisation would start in May. Corriere della Sera cited market concerns Monte Paschi might have to increase the size of its 2.5 billion euro capital increase in the face of possible higher loan write-downs in the fourth quarter.

ENI

HSBC cuts price target to 13.4 euros from 16.6 euros; rating neutral

WORLD DUTY FREE

Nomura cuts price target to 7.60 euros from 7.90 euros; rating neutral

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

JP Morgan raises price target to 12 euros from 8 euros; rating neutral

* SOGEFI

Exane BNP Parisbas raises to outperform from neutral, lifts target price to 3 euros.

OVS

The high-street fashion chain has filed a request with market regulator Consob to list on the Milan stock exchange, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

* TREVI

The company said it had won orders for $280 million in the oil & gas sector.

*CAMPARI

UBS cuts target price to 5.1 euros from 5.5 euros

* MONCLER

JP Morgan raises price target to 15.50 euros from 15 euros; rating overweight

LUCISANO

The company said, based on preliminary results, it expects the turnover for full year 2014 up around 20 percent.

INDUSTRIAL STARS OF ITALY

Holds board meeting on H1 results.

