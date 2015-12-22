The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Reuters releases December asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

Rome, Senate due to approve 2016 budget (0830 GMT).

COMPANIES (*) TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

The plan to build an ultrafast nationwide fibre network through small group Metroweb could go side-by-side with a similar project headed by power group Enel, Maximo Ibarra, CEO of Wind told Il Sole 24 Ore. Metroweb's project could be successful even if Telecom Italia did not take part in it, Ibarra added. Wind and Vodafone have signed a non-binding letter of intent to work with Metroweb that has a Dec. 31 deadline.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

The carmaker said on Tuesday its subsidiary FCA US LLC had redeemed all of its outstanding 8 1/4 percent secured senior notes due 2021 on Dec. 21.

(*) POPOLARE MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

Negotiations on a possible tie-up involving Banca Popolare di Milano will gear up at the beginning of next year, Il Messaggero said, adding Banco Popolare is in pole position to merge with the Milanese lender. (*) UBI BANCA

The bank could be interested in buying rescued Popolare Etruria, Il Messaggero said. According to Libero paper the lender is looking at CariFerrara. (*) ITALIAN BANKS

The Bank of Italy will likely pick Oliver Wyman as strategic adviser over the sale of four small banks rescued last month, Il Messaggero reported.

(*) VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The cooperative lender is due to make its debut on the Milan bourse in April, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

BUZZI UNICEM

Buzzi said on Monday it had raised the minimum variable component of its bid for SACCI to 35 million euros from a previous 25 million euros.v

PININFARINA

The share price is well above the 1.1 euros offered by India's Mahindra group in its mandatory bid on minorities and so the stock looks set to remain listed on the Milan bourse since a relaunch of the bid is unlikely, a source close to the matter said.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher would launch a cash call only to develop its business and not to repay creditor banks, RCS Mediagroup's CEO told Il Sole 24 Ore.

GRUPPO GREEN POWER

GGP Holding Srl, controlled by Innovatec, starts full takeover bid on Gruppo Green Power shares; ends on Jan. 15.

ZUCCHI

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).

Bourse After Hours trading closed.

