ECONOMY

Italy sold on Tuesday a new 30-year BTP bond raising 9 billion euros. The bond, which matures on March 1, 2047 was priced to offer a gross yield of 2.758 percent.

Markit releases January service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases basket of goods used to calculate inflation in 2016 (0900 GMT) and January flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANKS

S&P said on Tuesday it sees no immediate impact on bank ratings from the recent agreement between Rome and Brussels over guarantees for non-performing loans.

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO , UBI BANCA, BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA (*) A tie-up between Banco Popolare and Popolare di Milano (BPM) is not a foregone conclusion and all alternative options, including a merger between BPM and UBI Banca and BPM keeping its autonomy remained on the table, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing BPM Giuseppe Castagna. (*) Monte dei Paschi di Siena could be sold off in pieces, La Stampa said, adding that this option could become concrete in coming weeks.

INTESA SANPAOLO, CARIPARMA, BANCO POPOLARE , UBI BANCA (*) Intesa Sanpaolo, Monte dei Paschi, Banco Popolare, UBI Banca and Cariparma are considering a plan presented by Intesa unit Banca IMI to set up a vehicle that will periodically buy bad-loan portfolios from the lenders, MF said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Executives from Telecom Italia and Metroweb met on Tuesday with the president of Italian communications regulator AGCOM for an initial informal discussion on their plan to roll out an ultrafast broadband telecoms network in 250 cities, several papers said.

FERRARI

Italian carmaker Ferrari gave a cautious outlook for its financial performance this year, its first as a standalone company, as growth in sales of its supercars is expected to slow, pushing its shares to record lows.

Just a month after spinning out of Fiat, the Italian supercar marque has projected weak growth, sending the stock down 13 percent. Ferrari is still a great brand, but investors were wrong to buy boss Sergio Marchionne's luxury spin. Even after falling, the shares look expensive.

SAIPEM

The oil services group said on Tuesday it would appeal an Algerian court ruling ordering one of its units to pay a 34,000 euro ($37,104) fine for allegedly inflating prices on contracts to build a gas pipeline.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Subaru on Tuesday reported slightly higher January auto sales in Canada, as forecasters expect Canadian demand for light vehicles and trucks to level off this year following a record-breaking 2015.

Turkish carmaker Tofas, a joint venture of Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding and Fiat Chrysler, posted a 45 percent increase in net profit in 2015 to 830.8 million lira ($281 million), the company said late on Tuesday.

SNAM

The Italian gas group said recognised gas storage revenues for 2015 were 455.3 million euros.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The Italian mid-sized bank said on Tuesday it had finalised the sale of non-performing loans worth 314 million euro to Credito Fondiario adding the disposal would not have a significant impact on its income statement. The portfolio sold represented 11 percent of the bank's total gross bad loans as of Sept. 30, Creval said.

INWIT

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call and new industrial plan presentation (1630 GMT).

ENEL

Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday its board will consider changes to a deal worth 217.5 billion roubles ($2.8 billion) to supply gas to Enel's Russian power plants Enel Rossiya, following media reports of shortages.

TREVI GROUP

Italy's Trevi Group has won a bid to make urgent repairs to Iraq's Mosul hydro-electric dam, close to territory held by Islamic State (IS) militants, and expects to sign a contract in coming weeks, the Italian foreign minister said on Tuesday.

ERG

ERG Renew finalized an agreement for the acquisition from a fund managed by Impax Asset Management Group of 11 wind farms in France and six in Germany.

ZUCCHI

An Italian court postponed the procedure for the approval of the company's restructuring agreement to a hearing set for Feb. 17.

RISANAMENTO

The company swung into a full-year net loss of 48.4 million euros versus profit 205.3 million euros a year earlier.

