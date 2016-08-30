The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June retail sales data (0800 GMT).

Assogestioni expected to release July fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros 0.45 coupon BTP bonds due June 1, 2021; 2.5-3.0 billion euros 1.25 coupon BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2026; 1.25-1.75 billion euros ninth tranche CCTEU bonds due July 15, 2023. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES (*) UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank is mulling the sale of up to 20 billion euros of its non-performing loans, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding the lender could tap a government guarantee scheme to obtain a higher price on the loans. The bank declined to comment on the report, the newspaper said.

Investment banks have suggested UniCredit CEO to merge its asset manager Pioneer with Eurizon, the asset gatherer of Intesa Sanpaolo, Il Messaggero reported.

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday he had no knowledge if state-run institutions, such as PZU and the PFR fund, were in negotiations aimed at buying Bank Pekao SA from UniCredit. He repeated, however, that he would be happy if Poland increased its control over the banking sector.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Several newspapers repeat that the lender could offer its bondholders to swap its subordinated bonds into equity as a way to reduce its planned 5 billion euro capital increase. Il Messaggero said the bank has already discussed the option with the European Central Bank.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne has mentioned South Korean tech giant Samsung Eletronics as a potential strategic partner for the car maker in an interview with Bloomberg television, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Marchionne has also said that its parts maker Magneti Marelli is not up for sale in the short term, Il Sole 24 Ore added.

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

BNL, controlled by BNP Paribas, is looking at the possibility of buying two of four small Italian banks rescued in November, Il Messaggero said.

ENI

Norwegian Petroleum Safety Authority asked Eni on Monday to present plans on how to avoid power disruptions at its Goliat oil platform in the Barents Sea.

A Nigerian militant group, which has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on oil and gas facilities in the southern Niger Delta energy hub in the last few months, said on Monday that it had halted hostilities.

TREVI GROUP

The company posted copre earnings in the rist half of 62.3 million euros compared to a loss of 48.8 million euros a year ago. Revenues in the period were 519.3 million euros, from 601 million euros, as it posted a net loss of 23.6 million euros.

Conference call on H1 results (1400 GMT).

IVS GROUP

H1 turnover 183.1 million euros, up 5.6 percent year on year while H1 net profit was 9.3 million euros versus 8.5 million euros a year ago.

TECNOINVESTIMENTI

Starts negotiation on STAR segment.

