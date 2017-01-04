The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Markit releases December service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

ISTAT releases December flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank said it would provide a loan for up to 5.2 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to help commodities trader Glencore and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund buy a 19.5 percent stake in Russian oil company Rosneft.

Intesa Sanpaolo is preparing to issue the year's first Additional Tier 1 transaction, the riskiest bond a bank can sell, brushing off the crisis elsewhere in the Italian banking sector to tackle a 4bn issuance target for 2017.

(*) UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank could launch its planned 13 billion euro share issue on Feb. 13, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Leading shareholders such as banking foundations CariVerona and CariTorino, billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio are all inclined to buy into the share sale to avoid a dilution of their stakes. Also Abu Dhabi's Aabar is considering doing the same, the paper said.

(*) MEDIASET

The broadcaster will present its industrial strategy to investors at a second roadshow in March, disclosing only some medium-term forecasts at the meeting it plans to hold this month in London in an effort to win investors' support against Vivendi , Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

BANCO BPM

Moody's has rated the newly-merged bank's senior debt 'Ba2' with a negative outlook.

(*) Purchases by shareholders such as Sandro Veronesi, founder of retailer Calzedonia, may have contributed to a 7.2 percent share price rise on Tuesday, when 5.5 percent of the bank's capital changed hands, Il Messaggero reported. Veronesi, who has seen his 1.4 percent stake in Banco Popolare diluted in the merger, is expected to head a group of core shareholders who aim to jointly control 15 percent of the new bank.

(*) UBI BANCA

Regulators have asked the three rescued banks that UBI is set to acquire to put aside more money against possible lawsuits, La Stampa reported.

ANSALDO STS

The rail signalling company said on Tuesday its top investor Hitachi had asked an upcoming shareholder meeting on Jan. 19 to vote over taking legal action against independent director Giuseppe Bivona.

FINCANTIERI

The Italian shipbuilder said on Tuesday it had received a letter confirming it was selected as the preferred bidder in the sale of 66.66 percent of STX France.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................