The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni is making an excellent recovery following a "completely successful" heart procedure at a Rome hospital, doctors said on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old, who took office last month, had emergency angioplasty to unblock a blood vessel late on Tuesday.

Italy's Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a bid by the country's biggest trade union to force a referendum on former prime minister Matteo Renzi's law making it easier to fire workers.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November industrial output data (0900 GMT).

Reuters releases quarterly poll on Italian economy (1320 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan expected to speak before Senate Finance Committee on banks law decree.

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and European Investment Bank Vice-President Dario Scannapieco holds news conference (1500 GMT).

Milan, S&P Global Ratings holds "2017 Annual Press Conference" (0930 GMT).

DEBT

Italy offers between 5.75 billion and 7.25 billion euros over three nominal bonds maturing in October 2019, October 2023 and September 2036 at auction.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS, MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday he had no doubt that Italy would stick to European bailout rules as Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan had promised.

UNICREDIT

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).

The lender's shareholder Fondazione Cariverona sold an 0.5 percent stake on the market, the banking foundation said on Wednesday in a statement by a spokesman.

The foundation sold the share in "several recent sessions", the statement added, cutting its shareholding to 2.2 percent from 2.7 percent.

(*) UNICREDIT, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy's top insurer Generali must remain Italian, UniCredit's CEO Jean Pierre Mustier told an Italian daily on Thursday, addressing speculation of a possible takeover by French rival AXA.

(*) UBI BANCA

Italy's fifth-largest bank said on Thursday it would launch a share issue for up to 400 million euros ($425 million) to strengthen its capital after offering to take over three small rescued banks.

MEDIASET

The TV group's shareholder Fininvest said on Wednesday it had not received any proposal from French media group Vivendi and no negotiations exist between the two companies.

Shares in the Italian broadcaster rose more than 8 percent earlier in the day, over a report by Bloomberg saying Vivendi's Vincent Bollore could offer Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest shares in the French group in order to resolve an ongoing dispute between the two groups. (*) France's TF1 announced on Thursday a digital alliance between TF1 group, Prosiebensat.1 and Mediaset.

(*) PRYSMIAN

Italian cable maker will issue 400 mln euro equity-linked bonds, the company said on Thursday adding that proceeds will be used to pursue potential external growth opportunities.

.

FIAT CHRYSLER,

The auto maker said on Wednesday it appointed Daphne Zheng as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of China, Paul Alcala as COO of the Asia Pacific regions, excluding China, and Davide Mele as Deputy COO Latin America.

(*) FINCANTIERI

Fincantieri said on Thursday it was reducing the acceptance condition for an offer for Vard Holdings to a level of more than 50 percent of the total number of shares. Closing date for the offer is extended to 1730 local time on Feb. 2.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil service group said on Wednesday it will appeal a ruling by a Milan-based provincial tax commission, which partially upheld its four appeals against a tax claim by the Italian tax authorities for 2008 and 2009

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................