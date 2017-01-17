The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday it was too soon to say if Italy needed additional measures to reduce the budget deficit this year, as fresh doubts arose over its economic outlook.

ISTAT releases November foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Rome, banking association ABI (1230 GMT) and Bank of Italy (1330 GMT) speak before Senate Finance Committee on banking decree.

DEBT

The clearing houses of the London Stock Exchange LSE.L will not raise the cost of using Italian bonds to raise funds despite the downgrade of Italy by credit agency DBRS, an LSE spokesman said.

COMPANIES (*) MONTE DEI PASCHI

The Bank of Italy and the European Central Bank (ECB) are at odds over the evaluation of Monte dei Paschi di Siena's bad loans, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday, adding the Italian central bank had written an email to the ECB saying the method of evaluation of soured debt penalised the Tuscan bank too much.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

The group will reimburse clients who bought a real estate fund whose value has significantly decreased causing large losses to investors, it said in a statement. The post office has put aside 54 million euros for the measure to protect investors, several newspapers said.

LUXOTTICA

By sealing one of the biggest European merger deals of recent years, 81-year old spectacles tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio has added another chapter to one of Italy's most legendary rags-to-riches stories. (*) The listing in both Italy and France as well as in the U.S are options considered for the new group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor, the Italian company's founder Leonardo del Vecchio said to daily Corriere della Sera on Tuesday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Tests conducted on Fiat Chrysler vehicles show they are compliant with regulations and contain no emissions defeat devices as alleged by Germany, Italy's transport ministry said in a statement on Monday. (*) European car sales rose 3.2 percent in December, lifting sales to the third consecutive year of growth in Europe, according to industry data published on Tuesday, which showed Volkswagen lost market share in 2016. Car registrations for Fiat Chrysler posted an increase of 13.7 percent in December.

MEDIASET

A potential takeover offer for Italian broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI by France's Vivendi would not be "judicially acceptable" for Italian communications authority AGCOM, daily la Repubblica reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.

(*) UNICREDIT

The lender said on Tuesday it sells non performing credit portfolio worth 93 million euros ($99 million) through its subsidiary UniCredit Bulbank.

BUZZI UNICEM

S&P has revised the cement maker's outlook to 'positive' from 'stable', confirming its 'BB+' rating.

MOLESKINE

The company's shares will be delisted as of Jan. 24.

SONOVA HOLDING, AMPLIFON

Sonova said on Monday it intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon.

FINCANTIERI

The company said its unit VARD had signed a letter of intent for design and construction of an expedition cruise vessel for an undisclosed international cruise company. The contract price is expected to be about 1 billion Norwegian Krones.

FNM

The company said its unit Ferrovie Nord Milano Autoservizi SpA won a tender to acquire 50 percent stake in Azienda Trasporti Verona Srl, owned by the Province of Verona.

ALERION CLEAN POWER

Italy's bourse said Alerion Clean Power shareholders holding 0.099 percent of the shares targeted by a takeover bid launched by Eolo Energia had participated in the offer by its last day.

