COMPANIES
(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
European Central Bank supervisors will review the bank's
internal risk models, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding the review
would take place also at other banks with the aim of harmonising
standards.
(*) UBI BANCA
The Bank of Italy is expected to give a green light on
Wednesday to UBI's purchase of three rescued banks, several
newspapers said. However, Il Messaggero said technical hurdles
have surfaced.
(*) SARAS
Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft is selling its 12
percent stake in the Italian oil refiner in an accelerated
bookbuilding, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday,
confirming press reports.
MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA
Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its
Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the
strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit
to France's Vivendi fell through.
The company presents strategies and medium-term financial
targets in London (1100 GMT).
(*) A possible accord to solve the Vivendi-Mediaset spat could
see Vivendi take control of Mediaset and the holding company of
the Berlusconi family become the top shareholder in Telecom
Italia, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, citing rumours circulating in
political circles. The newspaper quotes sources at the two
companies dismissing the rumours as "fantasy".
(*) INTESA SANPAOLO
The Italian lender and Spain's Banco Santander have
received seven non-binding offers for the Allfunds Bank mutual
platform, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding the unit could be sold for
1.7-1.8 billion euros.
(*) GRUPPO UNIPOL
At the end of 2016 the insurer and banking group is ahead of
schedule in the implementation of its business plan, the Chief
Executive Carlo Cimbri said at the World Economic Forum
according to Il Sole 24 Ore.
(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
Deputy General Manager Iacopo De Francisco has resigned, the
bank said on Wednesday.
(*) BANCA CARIGE
Prelios, which is advising the bank on the sale of its bad
loans, has complete the due diligence on the loans, MF reported.
SAIPEM
The Italian oil service group said it had been awarded new
contracts and extension of pre-existing agreements in the
onshore drilling sector in Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Bolivia and
Argentina worth $240 million overall.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit said on Tuesday a reverse stock split of ordinary
and savings shares would take place on January 23.
BANCA CREDITO VALTELLINESE
The lender said it had hired Mediobanca and Equita SIM as
financial advisers to assess potential strategic options.
