The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

COMPANIES (*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

European Central Bank supervisors will review the bank's internal risk models, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding the review would take place also at other banks with the aim of harmonising standards.

(*) UBI BANCA

The Bank of Italy is expected to give a green light on Wednesday to UBI's purchase of three rescued banks, several newspapers said. However, Il Messaggero said technical hurdles have surfaced.

(*) SARAS

Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft is selling its 12 percent stake in the Italian oil refiner in an accelerated bookbuilding, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday, confirming press reports.

MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.

The company presents strategies and medium-term financial targets in London (1100 GMT). (*) A possible accord to solve the Vivendi-Mediaset spat could see Vivendi take control of Mediaset and the holding company of the Berlusconi family become the top shareholder in Telecom Italia, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, citing rumours circulating in political circles. The newspaper quotes sources at the two companies dismissing the rumours as "fantasy".

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The Italian lender and Spain's Banco Santander have received seven non-binding offers for the Allfunds Bank mutual platform, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding the unit could be sold for 1.7-1.8 billion euros.

(*) GRUPPO UNIPOL

At the end of 2016 the insurer and banking group is ahead of schedule in the implementation of its business plan, the Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri said at the World Economic Forum according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

Deputy General Manager Iacopo De Francisco has resigned, the bank said on Wednesday.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

Prelios, which is advising the bank on the sale of its bad loans, has complete the due diligence on the loans, MF reported.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil service group said it had been awarded new contracts and extension of pre-existing agreements in the onshore drilling sector in Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Bolivia and Argentina worth $240 million overall.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit said on Tuesday a reverse stock split of ordinary and savings shares would take place on January 23.

BANCA CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The lender said it had hired Mediobanca and Equita SIM as financial advisers to assess potential strategic options.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................