ECONOMY

Italy has placed 60-65 percent of a new 15-year bond it issued on Wednesday with foreign investors, in a sign of confidence in its debt despite a sovereign downgrade by DBRS rating agency last week, an official managing the sale said.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is unlikely to tap markets with an upcoming 2 billion euro ($2.1 billion) bond as it fears a state guarantee on the issue would not be sufficient to draw enough investor demand, three sources familiar with the matter said.

PRYSMIAN

Investment firm Tamburi said its Clubtre unit sold a 1.85 percent stake in the company for 24.40 euros per share in an accelerated bookbuilding arranged by Morgan Stanley.

LUXOTTICA

Rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday it had placed its ratings for the company, including its 'A-' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings, on CreditWatch with positive implications.

MEDIASET

The group is ready to scale down its pay-TV business and give up broadcasting soccer if it becomes too costly, it told analysts at a closed-door presentation, in a strategic U-turn since a soured deal with Vivendi.

UBI, BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The Bank of Italy said on Wednesday it had approved the sale of three small banks rescued from bankruptcy in November 2015 to UBI. It said a resolution fund financed by the country's healthier lenders would now focus on completing the sale of the fourth rescued bank - Carife - to Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna.

GENERALI

French insurer Axa would not be able to buy a significant stake in the Italian group without the pre-emptive approval of insurance watchdog Ivass, according to Anna Finocchiaro, government minister for relations with parliament.

ANSALDO STS

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).

