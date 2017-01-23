The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ECONOMY
An Italian prosecutor has asked for five current and former
managers at credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's to be jailed
for alleged market manipulation in relation to a sovereign
downgrade of the country, a court heard on Friday.
The government could ask the European Commission for a
"margin of flexibility" on its budget given the recent natural
disasters the country has faced, reported la Repubblica on
Sunday, without giving details.
Italy must address its debt problems and put them on a
"descending trajectory", president of the European Commission
Valdis Dombrovskis said in an interview to La Stampa on Sunday,
adding he hoped Italy would cut its structural deficit as
requested by the Commission given "it's not much".
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of zero-coupon and inflation-linked
bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 26.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
Reverse stock split takes effect assigning one new ordinary
share for every ten owned.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Technical staff from the European Central Bank will meet the
lender in its Milan headquarters this week for a "routine
appointment", focusing on the lender's 2016 results, La Stampa
reported on Saturday.
The bank will be updating its industrial plan, which it will
have to present to the European Commission, with the help of
consultants McKinsey and Oliver Wyman, Corriere della Sera
reported on Saturday.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI, INTESA SANPAOLO
Intesa Sanpaolo could take a stake in Generali, La Stampa
reported on Saturday, adding the lender could team up with
German insurer Allianz. Allianz, which is looking for
acquisition targets and has looked at Generali in the past,
could buy some foreign assets of Italy's biggest insurance
company.
Generali's Chief Financial Officer Alberto Minali could be
leaving his position in Generali, "in a matter of days", La
Stampa also reported.
(*) Minali could tender his resignation as early as this
week, La Stampa reported on Monday.
ITALIAN BANKS
Italy's banking sector still has issues to confront but the
government is addressing them and overall the sector is
recovering and has better capital and liquidity levels,
president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said in
an interview to La Stampa on Sunday.
Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) on
Saturday denied a report by news agency Ansa saying that it was
under pressure, by the government and banking foundations, to
increase its contribution to Italy's banking rescue fund Atlante
II, set up to help free banks of bad debt.
With a debt of 57.8 million euros, Italian real estate
entrepreneur Maurizio Zamparini is the single biggest debtor to
regional lender Popolare di Vicenza, Corriere della Sera said on
Saturday. The report added that other 29 people owe the bank a
total of 589 million euros.
(*) The state will likely intervene in Veneto Banca and Banca
Popolare di Vicenza injecting capital through a precautionary
recapitalization, La Repubblica Affari&Finanza reported on
Monday.
(*) So far only 12 percent of shareholders in Banca Popolare di
Vicenza have taken up a compensation proposal launched by the
bank, CorrierEconomia said on Monday. The bank is targeting a
take-up of at least 80 percent.
(*) BPER, CREVAL
The bank could buy small rescued lender CariFerrara by
mid-February and then start negotiations with regional bank
Creval and UnipolBanca for a three-way merger, CorrierEconomia
reported on Monday.
ENEL
Trades ex-dividend of 0.09 euro per share as 2016 interim
dividend.
LEONARDO
The Italian defence company is looking at selling the small
Electron Italia unit, which installs security systems, including
those in the country's stadiums, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on
Saturday. The state-controlled group has already signed a
preliminary agreement with Naples-based Madinok for the sale,
the unsourced report said.
MEDIASET
The Italian broadcaster told investors at a meeting on
Friday that it will launch a web platform with the aim of
increasing its audience share, as part of a broader strategy
rethink, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.
Given Mediaset's new strategy to pay less to win rights to
air soccer matches, the broadcasting rights to Europe's
Champions League should end up with the Italian unit of Sky
, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday without quoting
sources.
The report added that an agreement between Sky and Mediaset
over the soccer rights could be a possibility but that the deal
could face opposition due to Italian anti-trust regulation.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The Italian bank said on Friday that rating agency DBRS had
cut its long-term ratings bringing them in line with Italy's
following this month's sovereign downgrade.
UBI BANCA
DBRS has cut the trend on the lender's ratings to negative
following the Italian bank's acquisition of three small lenders
that were rescued from bankruptcy in November 2015.
BANCO BPM
The newly merged Italian bank said on Friday it had sold to
Hoist Finance an unsecured bad loan portfolio with a nominal
value of 641 million euros without any impact on its accounts.
BANCA INTERMOBILIARE
The private bank said on Friday it had carried out a
300-million euro, two-week repo deal with its controlling
company Veneto Banca which plans to tap a state guarantee to
issue debt and raise more liquidity.
(*) SARAS
The exit of Russia's Rosneft from the Italian
refiner could open the door to a new partner, CorrierEconomia
reported on Monday.
MOLESKINE
Trade suspended ahead of delisting.
