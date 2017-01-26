The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November retail sales data (0900 GMT). (*) Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has told European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker that the earthquakes that have recently hit the country will require an additional one billion euros in funds for the 2017 budget, reported la Repubblica.

DEBT

Italy said on Wednesday it would sell up to 9 billion euros over three bonds including a new 10-year BTP bond at auction on Jan. 30.

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros zero-coupon bonds due Dec. 18, 2018 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros 1.25 percent inflation-linked BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2032.

COMPANIES

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy's Generali said on Wednesday its chief financial officer Alberto Minali would be leaving at the end of the month, at a time of uncertainty for the country's biggest insurer.

(*) GENERALI, INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa CEO Carlo Messina does not intend to divide up Generali, given its foreign operations make up great part of its revenue, reported la Repubblica in an unsourced report.

The lender has been thinking about the move on the insurer for at least a year, and could be brought forward as a share-swap bid, reported Corriere della Sera, without citing sources. It adds that Intesa San Paolo is being advised by Ubs, McKinsey and legal firm Pedersoli on the operation.

Generali is preparing to defend itself from a possible bid from Intesa, reported la Stampa. It said Goldman Sachs, Citi and HSBC, presented plan to the insurer to help the insurer fend off a hostile offer, including the sale of some of its foreign business.

GENERALI, UNICREDIT

Top executives attend meeting with Consob officials after being summoned by Italy's market regulator.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Tuscan bank said on Wednesday it had issued 7 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in bonds guaranteed by the state, which it would keep to use as collateral in funding operations or sell later on the secondary market.

TOD'S

The Italian luxury goods group said on Wednesday 2016 revenue fell by 3.2 percent at current exchange rates, hit by shrinking sales of leather goods as well as shoes and weakness in the U.S. and Chinese markets.

LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA

The Italian defence group said on Wednesday it would not take part in the T-X tender held by the U.S. air force in tandem with Raytheon as the two companies could not finalise their business agreement based on the T-100 model.

PARMALAT

The dairy group said on Wednesday revenue grew 1.2 percent in 2016 to 6.49 billion euros despite Venezuela's economic woes and its free-falling currency.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

The post office is ready to sell its Banca del Mezzogiorno-Mcc banking unit to state development agency Invitalia, with the decision to be taken by the board on Jan. 31, reported Corriere della Sera.

(*) MEDIASET

After summoning the Italian broadcaster, the national communications authority (AGCOM) will also call to hear top management of French media group Vivendi, il Sole 24 ore reported. The regulator has also sent a request to supply information to phone incumbent Telecom Italia, adds the report.

(*) ASTALDI

The group is in one of four consortiums to bid for a 10 billion lira ($2.62 billion) suspension bridge project over the Dardanelles Straits, in northwest Turkey, a tender document obtained by Reuters showed. The winner is expected to be announced later in the day.

FCA

Q4 and FY results (1200 GMT).

STMICROELECTRONICS

The group reported net revenue up 11.5 percent year-on year in the last quarter of 2016.

DANIELI & C.

Saving shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).

RYANAIR

News conference with CEO Michael O'Leary (0900 GMT).

