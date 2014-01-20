The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Silvio Berlusconi has returned to the political scene after a tax fraud conviction, striking a deal with the leader of the largest centre-left party on electoral reform that could give Italy badly needed stability.

ECONOMY

ISTAT, November industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT

Now that Fiat has almost closed its deal to buy the portion of Chrysler it does not already own, one of the main items on the to-do list of Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne is expanding the global reach of the Jeep brand.

Fiat is expected to close the deal to buy the remaining stake in Chrysler on or before Monday.

ENI

Libyan war planes attacked targets in the restive south on Saturday after gunmen stormed an air force base and the government ordered in ground troops following days of skirmishes between rival tribesmen and militias. In the east two Italian construction workers were kidnapped. Eni is the biggest foreign oil producer in the country.

Republic of Congo expects oil production to climb to 261,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2014 from around 242,000 bpd last year, an oil official said on Friday, although output is still below its historical levels. Eni is the biggest foreign oil company in Africa by volume.

MONCLER

The luxury goosedown jacket maker said on Friday that an option to stabilise its shares on the stock market had not been exercised by Mediobanca during the first 30 days of trading since a listing in December, which was jointly arranged by the Italian bank.

BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

Banca Popolare di Milano chose banking veteran Giuseppe Castagna as its new chief executive on Friday, filling a two-month power vacuum that has delayed a much-needed capital increase.

RISANAMENTO

The real estate group said on Saturday it had examined the offers for its French property portfolio and had decided to reconvene on Thursday.

U.S. based fund Colony Capital has made an offer of more than 1.2 billion euros for the French property, wrongfooting UK fund Chelsfield which has offered 1.2 billion euros, Il Messaggero said on Sunday. The paper said Colony's offer came "in tandem" with a move by businessman Luigi Zunino to use a vehicle called Oui to buy the 63.5 percent of Risanamento held by banks and then launch a bid on the rest of the capital. Risanamento and Colony Capital were not immediately available for a comment.

SNAM, TERNA

Four investors are mulling offers to buy a 49 percent stake in a state-run holding vehicle that controls gas-grid group Snam and that could soon control power grid operator Terna, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. Kuwait Wren House, Australia's Industry Funds Management, Canada's Borealis and State Grid Corporation of China are in the race, it said. Offers are expected by the end of the month.

* TREVI GROUP

The ground engineering group said it had won new contracts in West Africa, Asia, the U.S. and the Middle East for a total of around $120 million.

* CEMENTIR HOLDING

The president of the cement maker told Affari&Finanza on Monday the group wants to raise above the current 20 percent the contribution to sales from white cement and would continue to develop its waste management business.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The chairman of the unlisted lender told CorrierEconomia on Monday Popolare Vicenza was assessing buying about a dozen Cariferrara bank branches in Rome and a small bank in the Campania region, but was ready to consider bigger acquisitions and would listen to advice from the Bank of Italy on the subject.

BEGHELLI

The emergency lighting and safety systems group said on Monday a debt restructuring agreeement with creditor banks signed on Dec. 20 was effective as of Monday.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The engineering group said on Monday it had won contracts to build two fertilizer plants in Russia.

GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS

Capital increase starts; ends on Feb. 7.

