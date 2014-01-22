The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

A senior official of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) resigned on Tuesday over plans to reform the electoral system, underlining the tensions facing new leader Matteo Renzi as he tightens his grip on the party hierarchy.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Italian banks will need to set aside as much as 42 billion euros ($57 billion) in new provisions for credit losses by end 2014 and some may have to rise additional capital, rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank's foundation shareholder has never received an offer for its 33.5 stake in the lender from other Italian banking foundations, the head of the Monte dei Paschi foundation told La Stampa.

Italian financial holding company Palladio Finanziaria has been contacted to see whether it would be interested in buying a stake in Monte dei Paschi, but it is not keen on the idea and no proper talks have started, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.

ENI

The government can cut its stake in the oil and gas major under 30 percent without exposing the group to potential takeover risks, Eni Chairman Giuseppe Recchi was quoted as saying in Il Sole 24 Ore.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The annual shareholder assembly in April is the right place to approve planned revisions to the cooperative bank's governance structure, the chairman of the lender's supervisory board told Il Messaggero.

FINMECCANICA

The CEO of the aerospace and defence group repeated on Tuesday that the company wanted to spin off its transport units Ansaldo Breda and Ansaldo STS.

UNICREDIT

Big European banks like UniCredit do not need another round of cheap loans from the European Central Bank given the improvement in funding conditions, the chief executive of Italy's UniCredit said on Tuesday.

UNIPOL, UNIPOLSAI

The Italian insurance group has agreed to exclusive talks with Allianz to sell the German insurer assets carrying premiums worth about 1.2 billion euros ($1.63 billion), it said on Tuesday.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The Panama Canal Authority said on Tuesday it was in talks over a new financing proposal with the Spanish-led consortium in charge of expanding the waterway and its insurer aimed at ensuring work continues on the project, which faces huge cost overruns.

FIAT

It has completed its buyout of Chrysler, making the U.S. business a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Italian car maker as it gears up to use their combined resources to turn around its loss-making operations in Europe.

SAT

Cedicor, the holding company behind Italo-Argentine company Corporacion America, agreed to buy 23.4 percent of SAT, the company which runs Galileo Galilei Airport in the Tuscan town of Pisa.

ACSM AGAM

Domestic utility Acsm Agam and fellow utility Aeb, which controls the Gelsia Group, said on Tuesday they have agreed to start examining a possible tie-up to make the most of their respective businesses in the energy and environmental sectors.

GRUPPO GREEN POWER

Listing on AIM segment.

ALITALIA

Expected to meet trade unions.

