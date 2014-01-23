The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of zero-coupon certificates and inflation-linked bonds, with relative amounts, to be auctioned on Jan. 28.

COMPANIES

BANCA CARIGE

The bank said on Wednesday market watchdog Consob was contesting its financial statements for 2012 and the first half of 2013 because of accounting irregularities.

* GENERALI

CEO Mario Greco told CNBC television that the insurer had cut its portfolio of domestic government bonds to just over 50 billion euros by end-2013, MF reported.

UNIPOLSAI, ALLIANZ

The Italian insurer's proposed sale of some of its business to German rival Allianz should satisfy Italy's competition authority's demands that it dispose of certain assets, UnipolSai's president said on Wednesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO, BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian banks, especially the bigger ones, will be able to cope "serenely" with upcoming European Central Bank stress tests, Intesa Sanpaolo's supervisory board president said on Wednesday.

Giovanni Bazoli also said he was convinced a planned 3 billion euro capital hike at Banca Monte dei Paschi would proceed to an "adequate solution".

FIAT, CHRYSLER

Chrysler Group filed to withdraw its IPO plans, after agreeing to sell to Fiat North America, according to an SEC filing on Wednesday.

ENI

The oil and gas group priced a 1 billion euro 2029 bond on Wednesday with a 3.625 percent coupon, at 120 basis points over the mid-swaps rate.

* BANCA ETRURIA

Advisers looking for a partner for the Italian mid-sized lender will collect non-binding expressions of interest over the next ten days so that potential bidders can conduct a due-diligence in February, Il Sole 24 Ore without citing sources.

ALITALIA

Italian airline Alitalia vowed on Wednesday to avoid permanent job cuts as part of a restructuring designed to whip the company into financial shape and improve its appeal to possible partners.

* CIR

The creditor banks of CIR's energy unit have asked the holding company to inject 300 million euros of capital into Sorgenia as a precondition for restructuring its debt, Il Messaggero said without citing sources.

* IPOs

Chemist shop chain Essere Benessere will hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Friday to approve the spinoff of some industrial assets in a new company that will be listed on the Milan bourse's small cap segment in a 35 million euro initial pubic offering, MF reported. * ITALIAN JEWELLERY

Italy's $8 billion jewellery industry is drawing interest from Asian and Middle East investors, keen to exploit Italian style and design as they battle for market share both at home and abroad, industry leaders at a major trade fair said.

RISANAMENTO

Board meeting to discuss offers for its Paris real estate (1600 GMT).

DIARY

Prime Minister Enrico Letta hosts Dutch royals (1200 GMT).

ISTAT, December extra EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Assogestioni releases December and preliminary 2013 fund flows data.

