POLITICS
Italian Agriculture Minister Nunzia De Girolamo resigned on
Sunday, following heavy criticism after she was caught on tape
discussing public contracts, adding a further complication to
Prime Minister Enrico Letta's fragile coalition.
ECONOMY/DEBT
Italy's cabinet approved a decree on Friday paving the way
for the privatisation of up to 40 percent of the post office as
the government tries to bring down its huge public debt.
The listing of a 40 percent stake in Italy's Poste Italiane,
approved on Friday, could come in September or October, slightly
later than targeted by the government, the head of the
state-owned post office told a newspaper.
COMPANIES
BANCO POPOLARE
The cooperative bank said late on Friday it would launch a
1.5 billion euro rights issue in the first half after posting a
bigger-than-expected loss of 600 million euros in 2013 hit by
large loan loss provisions.
The rights issue should be launched at the beginning of
April, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.
Banco Popolare has joined the queue of Italian lenders
planning to tap investors for cash to repair loan-ravaged
balance sheets before results are announced from a Europe-wide
sector health check.
* HSBC cuts Banco Popolare to underweight and cuts price
target to 1.44 euros from 1.47 euros ; Nomura
cuts target price to 1.50 euros from 1.60 euros; rating reduce
TELECOM ITALIA
Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris would be prepared to invest
in Telecom Italia as long as the group's biggest shareholder,
Telefonica withdraws, but he is not in direct talks with either
company, he told Bloomberg News.
In an interview with a Brazilian newspaper last week,
Sawiris said that he would be prepared to bid for TIM
Participações if it were sold but was keen to avoid
seeing the unit split off from Telecom Italia.
* CNH
The company said its CNH Capital subsidiary has completed
its offer to exchange $500 million of 2017 notes.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The top investor in the cooperative bank said on Friday it
had progressively sold on the market its entire stake.
CARIGE
The bank is considering hastening plans for a rights issue
following Banco Popolare's surprise announcement of a 1.5
billion euros cash call, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday without
citing sources. The bank is readying its 2013 results and would
then call a board meeting to approve them, together with a new
business plan and the rights issue.
UNICREDIT
CEO Federico Ghizzoni told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday the bank
was not worried about the situation in Turkey following the lira
drop but it had to continue monitoring it.
VENETO BANCA
* Its chief executive, Vincenzo Consoli, said in an
interview with La Repubblica's insert Affari & Finanza on Monday
the bank would take into consideration proposals for a merger.
He said possible merger options will be assessed with
adviser Goldman Sachs.
ALITALIA
Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi told la Repubblica on
Saturday he was "realistic, not optimistic, at this crucial
stage," when asked whether he was optimistic about the Italian
airline's chances of being taken over by rival Etihad. Lupi also
said he was confident a strategic plan for Italian airports
could be approved by the summer.
* Il Messaggero said on Monday Alitalia's bank creditors
have agreed to inject 200 million euros into the troubled
airline, a move that could help tie-up talks with Etihad.
A2A
The regional utility continues to target costs cuts to
reduce its debt after managing to push it below 4 billion euros
at end-2013, Il Sole 24 Ore said in its Sunday's Letter to the
investor.
STMICROELECTRONICS
Announces Q4 results after NYSE closure.
DIARY
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta meets Spanish
counterparty Mariano Rajoy in Rome on Monday. News conference at
1400 GMT.
Treasury announces sale of BTPs, with relative amounts to be
auctioned on Jan. 30.
