The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Recent turbulence in emerging markets poses no risk to Italy, considered a flashpoint for instability in the euro zone, Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Monday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January consumer confidence data (0900 GMT) and December wage inflation data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2-2.75 billion euros fifth tranche CTZs maturing on Dec. 31, 2015; 0.75-1.25 billion euros eleventh tranche BTPEIs maturing on Sept. 30, 2018, at 1.70 percent annual coupon. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

FIAT

Fiat boss Sergio Marchionne, the veteran dealmaker who has just wrested full control of Chrysler from its retirees, is about to unveil his next trick: moving the group's 115-year-old headquarters out of Italy.

ENI

Pirates attacked a tugboat near the Brass River crude oil export terminal in Nigeria, kidnapping the ship's captain and an engineer, two security sources said. The Italian oil company Eni operates the terminal.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Bank of Italy said on Monday it had met with the top management of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and its main foundation shareholder to discuss prospects for a rapid capital increase at the bank. * The bank is now likely to launch its capital increase in March, La Stampa said without citing sources.

* BANCO POPOLARE

Nomura, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sach, Merrill Lynch-Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Barclays, Citi, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Natixis have asked the global coordinators of the bank's rights issue to take part in the operation but UBS and Mediobanca want only up to 6 other banks to join in, Il Messaggero reported. Intesa and UniCredit are also interested.

* UBI, BPER, POPOLARE ETRURIA

Popolare Etruria has informally discussed its merger plans with UBI, BPER, Popolare Vicenza and another southern Italian cooperative bank, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing sources close to the matter. They are likely to present a non-binding offer in coming days but BPER is emerging as the likely winner as UBI is not very interested and Popolare Vicenza has the disadvantage of not being listed.

* CARIGE

The charitable foundation that is the main shareholder in the bank will pick an adviser by Feb. 15 to draw up a strategy within a month to deal with Carige's planned capital increase that the board will announce by March 31, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

UNIPOL

Italy's stock market watchdog has fined French industrialist and activist investor Vincent Bollore 3 million euros for manipulating the share price of the former holding company that controlled insurer Fondiaria-SAI.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Rebel investor Marco Fossati will seek to name a majority of board members when the board is renewed at the end of April, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. New corporate by-laws are unlikely to be in place by then, the paper added citing key shareholders.

Italy's industry minister has received reassurances from his Spanish counterparty at a meeting on Monday that Spain's Telefonica would always act in agreement with Italy's government over Telecom Italia, newspapers quoted the Italian minister Favio Zanonato as saying.

STMICROELECTRONICS

The chip maker said on Monday its fourth quarter net revenues rose 3.9 percent to $2.01 billion. It reported a net loss of $0.04 per share. It said it expected its Q1 2014 revenues to decrease about 9.5 percent on a sequential basis. It said it would continue to advance towards its operating margin target of about 10 percent, expected by mid-2015.

LUXOTTICA

Holds board meetings on preliminary FY results.

INDESIT

Trade unions expected to meet at Labour Ministry on temporary layoff scheme.

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy......

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................