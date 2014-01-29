The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi warned rival parties on Tuesday not to hold up electoral reform after they tabled scores of amendments that risked delaying legislation that could pave the way for wider economic measures.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January business confidence data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 8 billion euros of six-month BOTs. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

FIAT

Holds board meeting to decide on the headquarters, listing and name of the new group after its merger with Chrysler. Company also to publish Q4 and FY results, followed by conference call on Q4 and FY results for Fiat and Chrysler (1400 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday has paid back in full the 36 billion euros ($49 billion) in cheap 3-year loans from the European Central Bank, the first Italian bank to do so.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's economy ministry urged the top shareholder in the troubled bank to cut its stake and let other investors in, but denied a report that it was trying to bring forward a 3-billion euro share sale.

TELECOM ITALIA

The group said it will redeem ahead of time an hybrid bond worth 750 million euros due in 2073.

CREDITO EMILIANO

Rating agency Moody's confirmed on Tuesday Credem's long-term deposit ratings of Baa3 but assigned a negative outlook, citing Italy's fragile economic recovery and uncertainty created by a sector-wide European health check.

LUXOTTICA

The Ray Ban sunglasses maker said on Tuesday 2014 had started well, laying the foundation for growth in the full year, as it reported a rise in full-year sales for 2013.

Its CEO poured cold water on suggestions Luxottica could use its cash pile to pay out a special dividend, saying the company was more interested in expansion.

* GAS PLUS

Italian gas distributor Gas Plus said it had decided to retain its 15 percent interest in the so-called XV Midia Block deepwater block in Romania. Gas Plus has the options to sell its interest to the other partners, Exxon Mobil and OMV Petrom, before drilling.

BANCA ETRURIA

The bank will examine tie-up proposals in the next few weeks with a view of receiving binding offers in March, sources clsoe to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

ANSALDO STS

Holds board meeting on preliminary FY results.

DIGITAL MAGICS

Expected to hold investor meeting.

ELECTROLUX

Holds talks with officials at Italy's Industry Ministry (1400 GMT).

HI REAL

Holds shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Holds investor meeting (1700 GMT).

TOD'S

Holds board meeting on sales results in 2013.

