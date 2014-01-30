The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italy's Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday gave final approval to a decree allowing the revaluation of the share capital of the Bank of Italy, improving the capital position of the country's largest lenders, its stakeholders.

Italian and Swiss finance ministers meet in Bern for talks on exchange of information on tax matters.

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.0-1.5 billion euros of CCTEUs maturing on Nov. 1, 2018; 3.5-4.0 billion euros of new 5-year BTPs maturing on May 1, 2019; 2.0-3.0 billion euros of 10-year BTPs maturing on March 1, 2014. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

PIRELLI

The head of the tyremaker said on Wednesday he had received no proposal regarding a possible sale of the company.

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Moody's assigned rating BA1 to first lien term loan and B1 second lien notes of Chrysler refinancing, outlook is stable, the credit agency said on Wednesday.

Fiat wants to establish the fiscal domicile of the new Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group to the United Kingdom to woo American investors, the Italian car maker's chairman told Italian daily La Stampa on Thursday.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

The company holds board meeting on FY results.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Former top managers at the Tuscan lender denied on Wednesday that they hid the true nature of a 2009 derivatives trade with Nomura that prosecutors say was used to conceal losses at Italy's third-biggest bank.

ANSALDO STS

The Italian rail technology company said on Wednesday 2013 new orders stood at about 1.484 billion euros, against 1.492 billion euros in 2012.

TOD'S

The Italian luxury leather group Tod's said on Wednesday sales rose 1.7 percent at constant exchange rates to 979.2 million euros in 2013, below estimates from analysts polled by Reuters.

* SIAS

Credit agency Moody's affirmed the company BAA2 long term rating, the outlook is negative.

ALITALIA

Trade unions and Alitalia's CEO meet at transport ministry to find an agreement on job cuts for the cash-strapped carrier.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Holds board meeting on preliminary FY results, press release after market close.

VALORE ITALIA

Holds extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1030 GMT).

