The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

- Rome, round-table discussion on welfare and labour with European Parliament President Martin Schultz, trade union CGIL Secretary General Susanna Camusso (1000 GMT).

- Rome, European Investment Bank holds news conference on 2013 results of initiative to lend to Italian businesses with Deputy Chairman Dario Scannapieco, Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni (1500 GMT).

- Roma, Turkish President Abdullah Guel meets Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta in Rome (morning), to meet in Florence Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi.

- Rome, President Giorgio Napolitano attends inauguration of judicial year of 'Council of State' (1000 GMT).

- Rome, Cabinet expected to meet.

ECONOMY

ISTAT, December unemployment data (0900 GMT) and December producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases January asset allocation (1200 GMT).

DEBT

Italian government bond yields fell on Thursday after a sovereign debt auction drew strong demand, indicating Rome may be fairly insulated from tensions in emerging markets.

TAXES

Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday he hoped long-running negotiations with Switzerland aimed at disclosing Italian savers' secret holdings in Swiss banks could reach a successful conclusion by May.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

"Outlook 2014" presentation (1400 GMT).

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian upmarket leather group saw sales growth slow in 2013 in Asia, its most important market, like other luxury firms whose previously stellar rises in turnover there have moderated.

AMPLIFON

The Italian hearing aids firm is looking to seal acquisitions in Brazil and other emerging markets this year as it looks to continue expanding abroad, its chief executive said on Thursday.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Tractor and trucks maker CNH Industrial reported a flat fourth-quarter trading profit on Thursday and predicted revenues would grow no more than 5 percent this year, triggering a slide in its shares.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The influential founding editor of Spain's second-biggest newspaper, El Mundo, stepped down on Thursday after a decline in circulation and a series of revelations of alleged corruption in the ruling party.

ITALCEMENTI

Italy's antitrust authority said it would launch an investigation into alleged "restrictive competition practices" in the concrete supply sector. One of the 11 companies included in the probe is Calcestruzzi, part of Italcementi.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................