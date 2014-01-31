The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Cabinet expected to meet.

Turkish President Abdullah Guel meets Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday he hoped long-running negotiations with Switzerland aimed at disclosing Italian savers' secret holdings in Swiss banks could reach a successful conclusion by May.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December unemployment data (0900 GMT) and December producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases January asset allocation (1200 GMT).

DEBT

Italian government bond yields fell on Thursday after a sovereign debt auction drew strong demand, indicating Rome may be fairly insulated from tensions in emerging markets.

COMPANIES

*TELECOM ITALIA

Repubblica reports the board of directors is working on changes to the company's corporate governance ahead of a Feb. 6 board meeting , and considering linking manager pay more closely to results and share price performance.

Il Sole 23 Ore quotes sources saying Chief Executive Marco Patuano will go to Paris on Friday to speak with French communications and entertainment company Vivendi's vice-chairman Vincent Bollore.

*BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

MF reports that bank workers' unions may consider proposing a lock-up agreement with large shareholders to avoid further sudden exits after top investor Andrea Bonomi sold his stake in the bank last week.

*BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA E DEL LAZIO

MF reports the Bank of Italy would view favourably a merger between the cooperative bank and another listed lender.

*PRYSMIAN

The cable maker could have up to 740 million euros to invest in acquisitions, according to brokerage Equita Sim, MF reports.

*FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica's U.S. unit DRS Technologies is among companies in the running to supply technology for a U.S. government programme to arm drones which could be worth up to $24 billion by 2018, MF reports.

*BANCA PROFILO

The private and investment bank said on Friday it targeted assets under management of 7.5 billion euros by 2016 and aimed to have a core tier 1 capital ratio above 20 percent over 2014-2016.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian upmarket leather group saw sales growth slow in 2013 in Asia, its most important market, like other luxury firms whose previously stellar rises in turnover there have moderated.

AMPLIFON

The Italian hearing aids firm is looking to seal acquisitions in Brazil and other emerging markets this year as it looks to continue expanding abroad, its chief executive said on Thursday.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Tractor and trucks maker CNH Industrial reported a flat fourth-quarter trading profit on Thursday and predicted revenues would grow no more than 5 percent this year, triggering a slide in its shares.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The influential founding editor of Spain's second-biggest newspaper, El Mundo, stepped down on Thursday after a decline in circulation and a series of revelations of alleged corruption in the ruling party.

ITALCEMENTI

Italy's antitrust authority said it would launch an investigation into alleged "restrictive competition practices" in the concrete supply sector. One of the 11 companies included in the probe is Calcestruzzi, part of Italcementi.

