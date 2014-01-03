The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi called on Thursday for swift reform of an electoral system blamed for the country's bouts of political deadlock and said he expected an agreement could be completed within weeks.

Italian centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi filed an appeal on Thursday against his conviction for paying for sex with a minor and abuse of office over former teenage nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug, legal sources said on Thursday. 

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget surplus of 15 billion euros in December 2013, up from a surplus of 13.4 billion euros in the same month a year earlier, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

ISTAT releases December flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT

Italy's industry minister said on Thursday Fiat's $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of Chrysler Group LLC was a premise for it to complete investments it had already planned in Italy.

Fiat's deal to take full control of Chrysler on better-than-expected terms has cemented CEO Sergio Marchionne's dealmaking reputation, but he might run out of road to channel that drive into operational success for the business.

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 1.4 percent in December from the same month a year ago to 88,705 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Thursday. * The Financial Times said Fiat-Chrysler was aiming to list in New York within the year.

* TELECOM ITALIA, TELEFONICA

Telefonica is working on setting up a "local consortium" on the Brazilian market to prepare an offer to take over TIM Participacoes and break it up, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday citing "reliable sources." An offer could come within the month, the paper said.

FINMECCANICA

Italian defence group Finmeccanica said on Thursday its AgustaWestland unit welcomed India's decision to take part in an arbitration process over a $770 million helicopter deal.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The president of Panama said on Thursday he would go to Spain and Italy to put pressure on companies to honor contracts to expand his country's canal after the building consortium handling the project threatened to suspend work because of a row over costs. * The company said on Friday it had won a contract in Romania worth around 121 million euros.

* CARIGE

Aquiline Partners has asked Carige for access to the data room with regard to the sale of the bank's insurance business, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

