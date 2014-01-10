The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Cabinet meeting expected.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases November data on bank deposits and November statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Treasury sells 8.5 billion euros in 12-month BOT bills. UniCredit analysts said in a note abundant liquidity following large BOT redemptions in December should support demand at Friday's auction and borrowing costs should be broadly unchanged from a month earlier.

COMPANIES

FIAT

Fiat could use a mandatory convertible bond as a way of financing investments after its $4.35 billion deal to buy the rest of Chrysler, the Italian carmaker's chief executive said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Automotive council holds meeting at industry ministry.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Rating agency DBRS keeps bank Monte dei Paschi under review with negative implications but says its ability to achieve a 3 billion euro capital increase may be jeopardized due to the uncertain position of senior management, as well as the effective expiry of the underwriting agreement.

Alessandro Profumo and Fabrizio Viola should stay in their respective positions as chairman and CEO at the bank, La Stampa said, adding however a final decision would have to wait till the board meeting called on Jan. 14. The Corriere della Sera said Viola had decided to stay at the bank.

SNAM, TERNA

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is speeding up the sale of a 49 percent stake in its energy network unit, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Sale of the stake in the unit, holds 30 percent of gas grid Snam and which is expected to own 29.85 percent of power grid Terna soon, could raise more than 3-3.5 billion euros, it said. The aim is to find a buyer before the end of February, it said.

* PIRELLI

Goldman Sachs' private equity fund would be interested in buying the 26.2 percent stake in the tyremaker owned by the Lauro 61 investment vehicle, la Repubblica said in an unsourced report.

SINTESI

Shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).

