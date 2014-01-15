The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

The reasons given by Italy's top court for throwing out key planks of the country's electoral law leave politicians no closer to agreeing a new system to give Italy the stable government it badly needs.

EUROPEAN BANKS' STRESS TESTS

European banks will not be required in upcoming stress tests to adjust their sovereign debt portfolios they hold to maturity to reflect current market values, the European Central Bank said in a letter published on Tuesday.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank's chairman and CEO will stay on in their jobs even though they were forced to delay a vital $4 billion share sale that was planned for this month but will now not take place before mid-2014.

Failure by Italy's troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to carry out a vital $4 billion capital hike later this year would bring down the country's entire banking system, Chairman Alessandro Profumo told Italian daily La Repubblica.

FIAT, CHRYSLER

The chief executive officer of Chrysler Group LLC, which is planning to invest more than $1 billion to modernize a Canadian minivan plant, said on Tuesday it could scrap the upgrade and move production and jobs elsewhere if government and labor officials fail to come through with financial incentives.

*La Repubblica says the new Fiat-Chrysler group may set its legal headquarters either in the U.S. low-tax state of Delaware or in the Netherlands.

*Fiat is suspending plans to launch a new small Chrysler, called the 100 and re-evaluating two minivans, a top executive was quoted as saying by the Wall Street Journal.

* Fiat's Chrysler Group LLC has delayed plans to launch its Jeep sports utility vehicle (SUV) in India due to the slowing economy, the Wall Street Journal online said, citing Michael Manley, head of Chrysler's Jeep brand. The automaker initially planned to bring Jeep to the Indian market by the end of last year, the paper said.

*UNIPOL

Unipol expected to reject offer by Belgian rival Ageas for 1.7 billion euros worth of premiums that the insurer must sell to meet antitrust conditions in Italy, Il Sole 24 Ore says.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The Panama Canal Authority said on Tuesday it might take over a key part of the waterway's expansion if the consortium in charge of the project, which includes the Italian building company, makes good on a threat to suspend work.

ENI

The Italian energy firm will give up all of its Polish shale gas permits because of tough geology and an unclear regulatory environment, the same issues that have already pushed other foreign firms to quit Polish shale, industry sources said.

TELECOM ITALIA

Dissident Telecom Italia investor Marco Fossati has stepped up efforts to prevent a fire sale of TIM Brasil, declaring that it could be worth more than $40 billion, nearly three times its market value. 

SNAM

Moody's said on Tuesday it had affirmed the company's Baa1 long-term rating with a negative outlook.

SESA

Board meeting on Q1 results.

IPOs

The board of Asset Management Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, said on Tuesday it has decided to start proceedings to list on the Milan stock exchange.

*Marzio Agnoloni, chairman of motorway operator Serravalle, told Italian newspaper Libero that he is planning an IPO in 2014 and the launch of a 300-million-euro bond.

