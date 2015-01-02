The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy's 89-year-old President Giorgio Napolitano said on Wednesday that he would step down soon because of his age, leaving Prime Minister Matteo Renzi facing a delicate political challenge to replace him.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases December PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases December car sales (1700 GMT).

December state sector borrowing requirement data. * The tax on financial transactions is hurting Milan's stock exchange and should be scrapped as soon as possible, Borsa Italiana Chief Executive Raffaele Jerusalmi was quoted as saying by Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday.

COMPANIES

SAIPEM

The oil services group said on Tuesday it had been notified that no "significant" changes to the work suspension of the South Stream gas pipeline project were expected until Feb. 19, according to a statement.

TERNA, FERROVIE DELLO STATO

Power grid operator Terna said on Tuesday it had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Ferrovie dello Stato to purchase the state-owned railways group's high voltage power grids.

FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS

CEO Mauro Moretti aims to take a decision on the sale of the defence group's AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS transportation units by the end of January but there are hurdles that may require more time, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report on Wednesday, adding Italian state fund FSI may get involved in the deal to help overcome difficulties.

Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Italy's Finmeccanica and state defence conglomerate Rostec to build AW189 helicopters in Russia. Rosneft said it plans to receive up to 160 helicopters from the venture by 2025. * The chairman of Finmeccanica's unit Selex Es will leave the company in the short term, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday.

ENI

Egypt paid $2.1 billion of its debt to foreign energy companies, Oil Minister Sherif Ismail said on Wednesday, a move that could improve the investment climate and ease the country's worst energy crisis in decades. Eni is one of the majors owed money by Cairo.

Libya, where Eni has long been a leading oil producer, has made progress containing a fire at its largest oil port that has destroyed four days of oil production but the damage to storage tanks will hamper efforts to resume exports.

ATLANTIA

Atlantia said on Wednesday its highway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, in accordance with a government decree, would raise the tolls on the roads it runs by 1.46 percent as of Jan. 1. * In March the French government will pay up to 403 million euros to Ecomouv, 70 percent controlled by Atlantia, as a settlement for scrapping the "ecotax" road toll project, a source close to the matter told Reuters. The government, which owes Ecomouv a total of around 800 million euros, will pay the rest over a period of 10 years, the source said.

SALINI IMPREGILO, SACYR

A consortium led by Spanish-builder Sacyr and Salini Impregilo said on Thursday it has won a $233 million settlement in a dispute over cost overruns in an expansion of the Panama Canal, half what the group had been seeking in the lawsuit.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI, BANCA CARIGE

The Tuscan bank will likely launch its planned 2.5 billion euro rights issue in March, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday in an unsourced report. Banca Carige's capital increase will likely start in May, the financial paper said.

MONCLER

The luxury down jacket maker said on Wednesday it had received a 60 million euro three-year loan from Banco Popolare and had used it, together with assets on hand, to repay ahead of maturity a 120 million euro loan granted by a pool of banks in October 2013.

A2A, EPCG

The regional utility said on Tuesday it expected to decide by April whether to renew its Montenegro power utility venture EPCG. A2A, which owns 43.7 percent of EPCG, said the basic conditions for a renewal included investment return guarantees, management autonomy, a clear regulatory framework and the finding of a third partner to fund investments. The new accord would also set out an exit option for A2A after two years.

UBI BANCA

The lender has completed the transfer of its stake in UBI Assicurazioni to BNP Paribas Cardif and Ageas , with a net gain of around 27 million euros. The move also boosts its CET 1 ratio by 8 basis points from data at end-September. The companies also signed a new agreement for the distribution of the insurance company's products, UBI said in a statement on Tuesday.

IPOs

The Economy Ministry wants to pick by Jan. 10 legal and financial advisers for the planned listing of a 40 percent stake in Italy's railway company, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday in an unsourced report. The ministry has sent out letters to around 20 investment banks and expect an answer shortly after Jan. 6 so that the advisers can take part in interministerial meeting in mid-January.

BANKS

Italian co-operative bank Banca Popolare di Bari is set to approve a further 50 million euro rights issue after demand for its shares exceeded a rencently concluded 500 million euro cash call, Chairman Marco Jacobini told Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................