ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

COOPERATIVE BANKS

Government expected to discuss decree with measures to reform ownership structure of cooperative banks. * The leader of Italian right-wing Lega Nord party Matteo Salvini said on his Facebook page he was against the reform of the cooperative lenders and pledged to block the law, several papers reported.

* CREDITO VALTELLINESE, BANCO POPOLARE,

POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

Private equity fund Permira has offered around 2.2 billion euros to buy Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari (ICBPI), an Italian bank specialising in payment services in which Credito Valtellinese owns a 20 percent stake, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report. Banco Popolare and Popolare Emilia Romagna are also investors in ICBPI with stakes of around 15 percent and 11 percent respectively.

* FINMECCANICA

Japan's Hitachi may file a binding offer for the railway assets of the aerospace and defence group by Jan. 27, Il Messaggero reported. Finmeccanica will hold a preliminary meeting on assets disposals and the new business plan on Wednesday, according to the paper.

LUXOTTICA

The eyewear group reported a 4.6 percent rise in 2014 revenues to 7.65 billion euros, in line with market expectations, helped by the strength of its U.S. business.

TERNA, ENEL

Italy's energy regulator has signalled it may rein in the high investment returns driving profits for some of the country's biggest power firms under a review of the sector. * GTECH

The holders of a 750 million euro subordinated bond issued by the gaming company have decided to amend the conditions of the issuance in a step linked to the merger between GTECH and slot-machine maker International Game Technology.

* ALITALIA

The Italian airline will return to profit in 2017, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing the business plan prepared by the company following the tie-up with Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways.

ATLANTIA

The motorway and airport operator has launched a tender offer to buy back 215 million pound tranche of its securitisation dubbed Romulus.

BANCA IFIS

Holds board meeting on preliminary FY results.

