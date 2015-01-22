The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and November retail sales data (1000 GMT).

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi starts bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Florence, ending Jan. 23.

Cabinet expected to hold meeting (1300 GMT).

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 27.

COMPANIES

China's central bank is continuing to invest in Italian companies, its governor was quoted as saying in a leading Italian daily on Thursday, after People's Bank of China built holdings in several Italian blue-chips over the past year.

COOPERATIVE BANKS

Italy's reform of cooperative banks should set off a wave of consolidation, opening up access to capital and facilitating deals that could help other banks, including Monte dei Paschi, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday.

The top management of Italy's cooperative banks meet on reform of the sector and sale of ICBPI-Central Institute of Italian Cooperative Banks. * BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCA CARIGE

The reform of Italy's 'popolari' banks could revive the interest of Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi for Banca Popolare di Milano but only after he has seen through plans for a possible investment in Genoa-based Carige, Il Sole 24 Ore said quoting sources close to Bonomi's investment vehicle Investindustrial.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The government is concerned Telecom would not carry out the necessary spending on the fibre-optic network if it bought a majority stake in Metroweb straight off and would prefer the incumbent to gradually buy stakes in the fibre-optic company as it makes the investments, MF said.

FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS

The board of Finmeccanica has asked the Italian defence group's CEO to press ahead with and conclude talks to sell its rail assets, the company said on Wednesday.

* SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Societe Generale cut its rating on the stock to 'sell' from 'hold.'

* GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO

The publishing group said it had agreed to sell its Deejay TV television channel to Discovery Italia in a deal with an estimated value of 17 million euros.

TOD'S

Holds board meeting on FY preliminary results.

