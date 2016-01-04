The following factors could affect Italian markets on Mon.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases December PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases December car sales data (1700 GMT).

December state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

FERRARI, FIAT CHRYSLER

The sports car maker debuts on main segment of Milan Stock Exchange. Prime minister Matteo Renzi and Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne are present at ceremony.

On Sunday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said the separation of Ferrari from the Fiat Chrysler group had been completed.

In New York, Ferrari closed down 0.8 percent on Thursday at $48 while Fiat Chrysler was down 1.1 percent at $13.99.

Exane BNP Paribas said on Monday it had adjusted its target price on Ferrari to $47 from $46 with an Underperform rating.

ATLANTIA

Atlantia said on Thursday tolls on motorways managed by its Autostrade per l'Italia unit are to rise by 1.09 percent as of Jan. 1, 2016.

SIAS

The company said on Friday tolls on its Satap A4 Torino-Milano motorway will rise 6.5 percent as of Jan. 1. Tolls on its Tangenziale Esterna di Milano will rise 2.1 percent, Autostrada Torino Ivrea Valle Aosta 0.03 percent. Rises on all its other roads are temporarily suspended, it said.

ENI

With crude prices at 11-year lows, the world's biggest oil and gas producers are facing their longest period of investment cuts in decades, but are expected to borrow more to preserve the dividends demanded by investors.

FINMECCANICA

The Italian defence group said on Thursday it had signed a contract with the Italian interior ministry, extending a programme to implement a national mobile radio service for police forces.

ANSALDO STS

Hitachi Rail Italy Investments mandatory takeover bid on Ansaldo STS shares starts; ends on Feb. 5.

BANCA POPOLARE MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

Speculation regarding the idea of a merger of equals between the two lenders was relaunched on Thursday bu Il Sole 24 Ore.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The bank said on Wednesday its plans to list and launch a 1 billion euro cash call, underwritten by 10 banks, will allow it to play an active role on the market. It said it ran no risk of being placed under administration as four banks rescued recently from collapse had been.

FINCANTIERI,

The shipbuilder signed an agreement with Carnival Corporation for the construction of four cruise ships for a total value of 2.5 billion euros.

TERNIENERGIA

TerniEnergia said on Monday it had sold 50 percent of four Special Purpose Vehicles to Renewable European Investment Italy 3 for 1.7 million euros.

