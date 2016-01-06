The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

COMPANIES

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

Italy will invest directly 4 billion euros to build a fibre-optic network that will remain public, la Repubblica reported on Wednesday. Industry Undersecretary Antonello Giacomelli was quoted as saying a green light from the European Commission to the plan was expected this month. Italy's biggest utility Enel could be involved in the project in some areas.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The carmaker said on Tuesday its Canadian sales rose 2 percent to 21,961 vehicles in December from the same month a year earlier, as forecasters expect automakers to report record-breaking Canadian sales in 2015.

Automakers on Tuesday reported strong U.S. sales in December, indicating that 2015 would smash records, and most forecasters said the new year will be even better.

ANSALDO STS

Investors tendered 3.4 million shares in Ansaldo STS on the second day of a mandatory offer launched by Japan's Hitachi to buy out remaining shares in Ansaldo STS, the Italian bourse said on Tuesday. The shares tendered represent 2.8 percent of overall shares targeted by the offer.

(*) The shares tendered belonged to Fintecna, a company controlled by state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Il Sole 24 Ore reported quoting financial sources.

(*) POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA, POPOLARE SONDRIO , POPOLARE VICENZA, VENETO BANCA

Shareholders in Arca SGR will formally hire Rothschild and Mediobanca in coming weeks as advisers to assess options for the Italian asset manager, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The sale of a stake to a financial investor is the most likely option, the paper said mentioning investment firms Atlas Merchant Capital, Centerbridge and Ardian as potentially interested.

TOD'S

Chairman and CEO Diego Della Valle invited shareholders in a letter on Tuesday to attend a meeting this month called to approve the luxury goods maker's purchase of shoe brand Roger Vivier from the Della Valle family.

"The investors and analysts we spoke with agreed that it was highly advisable to purchase the Roger Vivier brand," he wrote.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................