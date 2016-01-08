The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

GENERAL

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan meets Greek counterpart Euclid Tsakalotos in Rome.

Cabinet meeting (0800 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases third-quarter deficit/GDP ratio data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 13.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, OI SA

Oi, Brazil's most indebted phone carrier, has started talks with Telecom Italia, the controlling shareholder of rival TIM Participações, over a potential merger, with discussions initially focusing on governance issues, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

(*) BANKS

A group of 28 Italian BCC cooperative banks has sold a package of non-performing loans with a gross book value of 300 million euros to Florida-based Bayview Fund Management, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The pool, which comprised both residential and commercial mortgages as well as unsecured loans, was sold at 10-11 percent of its nominal value. BCC banks are preparing a further 300-million euro non-performing loan sale, the paper said.

FINMECCANICA

France has ordered six extra NH90 military transport helicopters from a consortium led by Airbus Helicopters, the country's procurement office said on Thursday.

(*) LUXOTTICA

Founder and leading shareholder Leonardo del Vecchio slightly increased his stake in the eyewear group by purchasing shares equivalent to 0.137 percent of the company's capital on Jan 4-5 for an investment of 36.7 million euros.

EXOR - FCA

John Elkann, Exor head and chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is expected to attend a news conference to present a job portal in Turin (1000 GMT).

MONDO TV

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

