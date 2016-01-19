The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tues.

GENERAL

Milan Men fashion shows end.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, UNICREDIT, ITALIAN BANKS

A string of Italian banks, including top lender UniCredit and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, said on Monday the European Central Bank had asked for data on their bad loan portfolios.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The chief executive of Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday Italy's third-largest bank was financially sound after shares plunged 15 percent hit by concerns about high bad loans and low profitability at Italian lenders.

Short-selling on the shares of the bank is suspended on Tuesday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO * The management board which met on Monday did not take any decisions on merger parents, Corriere della Sera said, adding Banco Popolare remained the preferred option over UBI for the time being. The final decision may need another few weeks to be made, it said.

ANSALDO STS

Italy's market regulator Consob expects to reach a decision very soon on whether a price set by Japan's Hitachi to buy out minority shareholders in Ansaldo STS should be raised, the watchdog's head said on Monday.

ENI, SNAM

The Italian oil major said as of Monday it held 0.02 percent of Snam capital after redemption of 1.25 billion euro bond exchangeable into Snam shares due January 18, 2016.

VIVENDI, TELECOM ITALIA

CEO Arnaud De Puyfontaine speaks before Senate Public Works and Industry committees (1230 GMT). Vivendi is the main shareholder of Telecom Italia. * A meeting on Monday between Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and the top management of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti discussed the future of Telecom Italia, la Repubblica said on Tuesday. It said the government fears that Vivendi could push Telecom Italia into a deal with Orange, which is in turn in talks to buy Bouygues Telecom.

