The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi meets Apple CEO Tim Cook in Rome.

ECONOMY

Conference on "The Monetary Fund in the XXI Century. Short and Long-Term Challenges" with IMF Executive Director Carlo Cottarelli in Rome (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 27.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bank does not need a capital increase and has a very strong liquidity position, the lender's chairman said in a newspaper interview on Friday.

The lender said on Friday its board would meet on January 28 to analyse the main preliminary results for the 2015 financial year. [nL8N1560B1 On Thursday a source said the bank will bring forward the release of its 2015 results to Jan. 28 from Feb. 5.

On Friday Monte Paschi said it had completed securitisation of 1.6 billion euro lease receivables portfolio.

Italy's troubled bank has been brought back to health and will be able to find needed partners in a matter of months and not years, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday.

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The banks' advisers have started talks on share swap ratios as regards the possible tie up of the lenders, Il Messaggero said.

POPOLARI BANKS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday he expected merger activity among the country's cooperative banks in the coming weeks that will do the system good.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil services group priced its 3.5 billion euro rights issue at a 37 percent discount on Friday as it pressed ahead with plans to strengthen its balance sheet to help cope with falling oil prices.

On Friday Italy's bourse said it had suspended the early exercise of options on Saipem shares during the rights issue period.

INWIT, TELECOM ITALIA

A consortium comprising Spain's Cellnex and Italian infrastructure fund F2i is the front-runner to buy 45 percent of communications tower company Inwit, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

TOD'S

The Italian luxury goods group reported a 7.4 percent rise in 2015 revenues, boosted by a strong performance across its brands and favourable currency moves that helped offset weakness in Hong Kong.

Tod's IR manager Cinzia Oglio told analysts in a conference call that the group would open 10-15 new directly owned stores in 2016, two of which in Greater China.

Tod's Oglio also said she was confident of reaching 2015 consensus EBITDA of 200 million euros, "maybe even above"

ENEL

The group said Regulated asset base (RAB) for distribution business in Italy for 2016 was estimated at around 21 billion euros after introduction of new 2016-2023 regulatory framework for power distribution.

BANCA CARIGE

CEO Piero Luigi Montani meets investors in Milan.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Management Board Chairman Mario Anolli attends conference in Siena on the reform of cooperative banks (1000 GMT).

BB BIOTECH

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................